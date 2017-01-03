Go ahead with business district

By Editorial

The Landmark View

The creation of a business district is not exactly one of the sexiest things a municipal government can undertake to accomplish.

But in the case of a stretch of Riverside along Harlem Avenue between Berkeley and Longcommon roads, it could provide village officials with some tools to encourage redevelopment of that area, which has been something of an eyesore for many years now.

One of the tools is eminent domain. While municipalities are loath to use it, it could provide motivation for property owners to work toward consolidating property, which would improve the prospects for redevelopment of that area.

As currently arranged, the parcels themselves are small and oddly shaped. But put together, there might just be enough room to bring in uses that could provide not only a better look to the area but also some additional property and sales tax revenue.

Because an official business district lasts 23 years, a special sales tax collected there could also help fund public infrastructure improvements in the future. At this point, creating such a district is worth a shot, because that part of Harlem Avenue sure needs a face-lift.