Subscribe to Riverside Brookfield Landmark
MainContact UsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesCrimeOpinionSportsObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe 
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeople  
Community

Libraries help keep local history alive

Opinion: Letters to the editor

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

Apparently, Mr. Joseph Baar Topinka is not very observant about local history.  Contrary to his assertion that "the Eastland Disaster has not really been in the public consciousness for decades," (Opinion, Dec. 21, 2016), the Eastland Disaster was all over the news when the Eastland Disaster Historical Society honored the centennial in 2015.  

For instance, the North Riverside Public Library had members of the society give a presentation about the Eastland Disaster in March 2015. The society had a weekend of events in Chicago, including on July 24, the actual anniversary. Members of the society also gave presentations at the Riverside Township Village Hall as well as other libraries that year.

As part of its mission to promote lifelong learning, the North Riverside Public Library presents local history programs often. For example, on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 2 p.m., President Abraham Lincoln (as portrayed by Lincoln Presenter Kevin Wood) will talk about the early history of the United States as well as his own story.  

Visiting museums and memorials are exciting in learning about history but don't forget about public libraries. We offer free local history programs by knowledgeable speakers as well as history books, newspapers, magazines, movies and documentaries.  We are doing our part in discussing and keeping local history alive.

 Mary Cooper, adult services librarian

North Riverside Public Library

Reader Comments

1 Comment - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Leanne Pavel from Brookfield  

Posted: January 4th, 2017 10:04 PM

Thank you for pointing out all that local public libraries do to keep regional history alive.

Facebook Connect

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Riverside and Brookfield.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

The village board is really doing a great job in...

By Keith Wright

Posted: January 5th, 2017 4:18 PM

On: Hearing called for proposed Harlem...

Perhaps Mr. Ahitow could have commented on how he...

By Ben Venuti

Posted: January 5th, 2017 12:42 PM

On: Sears looks to lease lower level in...

Emma, my name is Mary Busking mother of Tyler Torres...

By Mary K. Fabish Busking

Posted: January 5th, 2017 7:55 AM

On: Fundraiser blends creativity with...

Thank you for pointing out all that local public...

By Leanne Pavel

Posted: January 4th, 2017 10:04 PM

On: Libraries help keep local history...

Just wanted to show appreciation to Officer Brian...

By Jerry Kosik

Posted: January 3rd, 2017 10:07 PM

On: Cop's crusade: get impaired...

It was a special treat to go to the Prince Castle near...

By Gail Rippey Lundberg

Posted: January 3rd, 2017 8:05 AM

On: The land of the last...

Had to stop at Kohls the day after the shooting - you...

By Riia Odonnell

Posted: December 29th, 2016 3:50 PM

On: Four arrested Tuesday in North...

He was bound to get caught!

By Jolyn Crawford

Posted: December 28th, 2016 8:41 PM

On: North Riverside police fatally...

Time to fix Riverside's crown jewel- ...

By Jerry Buttimer

Posted: December 28th, 2016 8:19 PM

On: Putting things to rest

This was a nice mall years ago. Due to incidents like...

By Ben Venuti

Posted: December 28th, 2016 5:00 PM

On: Four arrested Tuesday in North...

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close