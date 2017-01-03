Police fatally shoot man suspected of bank robbery
Suspect allegedly used elderly man as human shield to avoid capture
By Bob Uphues
North Riverside officers shot and killed a 41-year-old suspected bank robber after he reportedly ran from police and then used an elderly man as a human shield as police tried to arrest him during an incident at the North Riverside Plaza early on the afternoon of Dec. 27.
Paramedics transported Alfonso D. Lopez, of Berwyn, to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he was pronounced dead at 4:59 p.m., according to Police Chief Lane Niemann.
No other bystanders or police officers were injured.
Police responded to the shopping center after receiving a report of an attempted bank robbery at TCF Bank, 7201 24th St., at 12:28 p.m. Officers reported locating a suspect, later identified as Lopez, walking north along a row of stores in the shopping center and ordered him to the ground.
Instead, according to police, Lopez pulled an object from his pocket and pointed it at the officers before running from them and entering Burlington Coat Factory, 2208 Harlem Ave. As officers chased Lopez around the store, he again reportedly pulled an object out of his pocket several times and pointed it at the officers.
As officers drew near, Lopez allegedly grabbed an elderly man and held a knife to him, using him as a human shield. When the elderly man pulled away, two officers shot Lopez, according to police.
Because the shooting involved a police officer, the case was turned over to the Illinois State Police Public Integrity Task Force.
A day after the incident, the Chicago bureau of the FBI linked Lopez to the robbery of an MB Financial Bank branch at 7727 Lake St., at 11:34 a.m. on Dec. 16. In that incident, the offender concealed part of his face with a scarf.
Contact:
Email: buphues@wjinc.com Twitter: @RBLandmark
Reader Comments
No Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Riverside and Brookfield.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
The village board is really doing a great job in...
By Keith Wright
Posted: January 5th, 2017 4:18 PM
Perhaps Mr. Ahitow could have commented on how he...
By Ben Venuti
Posted: January 5th, 2017 12:42 PM
Emma, my name is Mary Busking mother of Tyler Torres...
By Mary K. Fabish Busking
Posted: January 5th, 2017 7:55 AM
Thank you for pointing out all that local public...
By Leanne Pavel
Posted: January 4th, 2017 10:04 PM
Just wanted to show appreciation to Officer Brian...
By Jerry Kosik
Posted: January 3rd, 2017 10:07 PM
It was a special treat to go to the Prince Castle near...
By Gail Rippey Lundberg
Posted: January 3rd, 2017 8:05 AM
Had to stop at Kohls the day after the shooting - you...
By Riia Odonnell
Posted: December 29th, 2016 3:50 PM
By Jolyn Crawford
Posted: December 28th, 2016 8:41 PM
Time to fix Riverside's crown jewel- ...
By Jerry Buttimer
Posted: December 28th, 2016 8:19 PM
This was a nice mall years ago. Due to incidents like...
By Ben Venuti
Posted: December 28th, 2016 5:00 PM