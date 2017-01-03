Police fatally shoot man suspected of bank robbery

The Chicago FBI released this photo of the man suspected of attempting to rob the TCF Bank at Jewel/Osco in North Riverside on Dec. 27. The suspect, later identified as Alfonso Lopez, was killed by North Riverside police after Lopez allegedly used an elderly man as a human shield. | Photo courtesy of Chicago FBI

By Bob Uphues

Editor

North Riverside officers shot and killed a 41-year-old suspected bank robber after he reportedly ran from police and then used an elderly man as a human shield as police tried to arrest him during an incident at the North Riverside Plaza early on the afternoon of Dec. 27.

Paramedics transported Alfonso D. Lopez, of Berwyn, to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he was pronounced dead at 4:59 p.m., according to Police Chief Lane Niemann.

No other bystanders or police officers were injured.

Police responded to the shopping center after receiving a report of an attempted bank robbery at TCF Bank, 7201 24th St., at 12:28 p.m. Officers reported locating a suspect, later identified as Lopez, walking north along a row of stores in the shopping center and ordered him to the ground.

Instead, according to police, Lopez pulled an object from his pocket and pointed it at the officers before running from them and entering Burlington Coat Factory, 2208 Harlem Ave. As officers chased Lopez around the store, he again reportedly pulled an object out of his pocket several times and pointed it at the officers.

As officers drew near, Lopez allegedly grabbed an elderly man and held a knife to him, using him as a human shield. When the elderly man pulled away, two officers shot Lopez, according to police.

Because the shooting involved a police officer, the case was turned over to the Illinois State Police Public Integrity Task Force.

A day after the incident, the Chicago bureau of the FBI linked Lopez to the robbery of an MB Financial Bank branch at 7727 Lake St., at 11:34 a.m. on Dec. 16. In that incident, the offender concealed part of his face with a scarf.

Contact:

Email: buphues@wjinc.com Twitter: @RBLandmark