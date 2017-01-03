RBHS girls gymnastics wins Maine West Invite
Bulldogs have won three straight duals and an Invite
The Riverside-Brookfield girls gymnastics team won Maine West's six-team Winter Warrior Wonderland Invitational Dec. 28.
The Bulldogs (93.20 points) finished 2.4 points ahead of Maine East in a format with three gymnasts per event and only one all-arounder.
RBHS senior Campbell Hayes was third in all-around (31.65).
Junior Katie Polanski (7.7), senior Olivia Weimer (7.6) and Hayes (7.45) finished 2-3-4 on uneven bars and Polanski (7.6) and Hayes (7.55) finished 3-4 on balance beam for the Bulldogs.
Hayes also was third on vault (8.4) and fifth on floor exercise (8.25).
RBHS welcomes Fenton Wednesday, Jan. 11 (6 p.m.) to celebrate Senior Night. Later this month, the Bulldogs will also host the Riverside-Brookfield Invite Saturday, Jan 21 (8 a.m.). Both events will be held in the East Gym at RBHS.
Since the beginning of December, the Bulldogs are undefeated with impressive victories against Hinsdale South, Morton and Glenbard South plus the Maine West Invite title.
Several Bulldogs should contend for the team's first individual sectional berths since senior Lacey Smith in 2015.
"I'm trying to get all of the (skill) requirements I need," Hayes said earlier this season. "Floor is probably the thing I love to compete most. I have a new routine and I love doing it. I have to get a twisting skill."
