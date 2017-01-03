Santa Panko, 86
Retired assembler
Obituaries
Santa Panko (nee Campana), 86, of North Riverside, died Dec. 27, 2016. Ms. Panko was born March 4, 1930 and worked as an assembler for a manufacturing company prior to retirement.
She was the wife of the late Leroy Panko; the mother of Fiore (Harriet) Materazzo and Rosella (Karl) Kingsley; the grandmother of Anthony (JoAnn) Materazzo, Christina Hoak, Jason (Lindsay) Hoak, Michelle (Zachary) Frankenbach, Marietta (Chris) Gorniak, Anthony (Virginia) Crafton and Charles (Jo Ann) Crafton; the great-grandmother of Luca Materazzo, Marco Materazzo, Olivia Frankenbach, Liam Frankenbach, Christopher Gorniak, Melissa Crafton, Brianna Crafton, Angelina Crafton, Joseph Crafton and Michael Crafton; and the great-great grandmother of many.
A funeral Mass was celebrated Jan. 3 at Mater Christi Church in North Riverside, followed by entombment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside.
Memorial donations are appreciated to Mater Christi Church, 2431 10th Ave., North Riverside, 60546.
Hitzeman Funeral Home, Brookfield, handled arrangements.
