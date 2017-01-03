Subscribe to Riverside Brookfield Landmark
MainContact UsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesCrimeOpinionSportsObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe 
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeople  
Community

Sears looks to lease lower level in North Riverside

Company seeks to shed expenses amid big losses

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

By Bob Uphues

Editor

Seritage Growth Properties, a real estate investment trust created in 2015 to buy and then lease back more than 250 Sears and Kmart stores throughout the country, is looking to lease the lower level of the Sears store at North Riverside Park Mall.

The company is also looking to lease the Sears Auto Center and build two restaurants in the parking lot north of the store, according to North Riverside Park Mall General Manager Harvey Ahitow.

Sears Holding Company sold about 265 stores to Seritage in 2015, including the one in North Riverside, netting the holding company a much-needed $2.7 billion at the time. The department store giant continues to hemorrhage cash, however. 

In December, the company reported that it lost $748 million in the third quarter of 2016.

One strategy Sears has employed in order to reduce the rent it's now paying is to lease portions of its big-box stores to other tenants and shrink the Sears footprint.

Seritage has enlisted CBRE Inc. to market a portion of the Sears department store and auto center in North Riverside. According to listing information on CBRE's website, Seritage is looking to lease 90,114 square feet of space, including the lower level of the present store and the 26,000-square-foot freestanding auto center to the northwest.

Ahitow said that Seritage is looking to lease the lower level area to between one and three tenants. Sears would consolidate its store into the upper level of the anchor location at the north end of North Riverside Park Mall.

Tenants have yet to be determined, Ahitow said.

With the success of Miller's Ale House and strong sales at Olive Garden in the parking lot northeast of Sears, Seritage would also like to see one or two restaurants in the lot immediately north of Sears, Ahitow said. A couple of years ago, LongHorn Steakhouse was rumored to be going into that lot, but the deal never materialized and the restaurant ended up at the Cermak Plaza in Berwyn.

With the future of Sears up in the air – the company has closed nearly 2,000 Sears and Kmart stores in the past five years and plans on closing more in 2017 – Ahitow said leasing the lower level of the North Riverside Sears would be welcome news.

"We're excited, because assuming Sears survives, and this is a good store for the company, we'll have Sears in the upper level and new tenants in the lower."

Elsewhere in the mall, Ahitow said management continues to negotiate an agreement with Classic Cinemas, which operates the movie theatres at North Riverside Park Mall, to increase their footprint.

While Ahitow said management would like to have sealed the deal in 2016, he remains optimistic that it can be done.

"[Classic Cinemas] is still very bullish on expanding to the north," Ahitow said.

Contact:
Email: buphues@wjinc.com Twitter: @RBLandmark

Reader Comments

1 Comment - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Ben Venuti  

Posted: January 5th, 2017 12:42 PM

Perhaps Mr. Ahitow could have commented on how he plans to address safety concerns in and around the mall.

Facebook Connect

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Riverside and Brookfield.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

KENMORE SIDE BY SIDE STAINLESS REFRIGERATOR

3 months old. 69 1/2h x 36w x 27d (including handles). $450. Call 708-288-6004.

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

The village board is really doing a great job in...

By Keith Wright

Posted: January 5th, 2017 4:18 PM

On: Hearing called for proposed Harlem...

Perhaps Mr. Ahitow could have commented on how he...

By Ben Venuti

Posted: January 5th, 2017 12:42 PM

On: Sears looks to lease lower level in...

Emma, my name is Mary Busking mother of Tyler Torres...

By Mary K. Fabish Busking

Posted: January 5th, 2017 7:55 AM

On: Fundraiser blends creativity with...

Thank you for pointing out all that local public...

By Leanne Pavel

Posted: January 4th, 2017 10:04 PM

On: Libraries help keep local history...

Just wanted to show appreciation to Officer Brian...

By Jerry Kosik

Posted: January 3rd, 2017 10:07 PM

On: Cop's crusade: get impaired...

It was a special treat to go to the Prince Castle near...

By Gail Rippey Lundberg

Posted: January 3rd, 2017 8:05 AM

On: The land of the last...

Had to stop at Kohls the day after the shooting - you...

By Riia Odonnell

Posted: December 29th, 2016 3:50 PM

On: Four arrested Tuesday in North...

He was bound to get caught!

By Jolyn Crawford

Posted: December 28th, 2016 8:41 PM

On: North Riverside police fatally...

Time to fix Riverside's crown jewel- ...

By Jerry Buttimer

Posted: December 28th, 2016 8:19 PM

On: Putting things to rest

This was a nice mall years ago. Due to incidents like...

By Ben Venuti

Posted: December 28th, 2016 5:00 PM

On: Four arrested Tuesday in North...

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close