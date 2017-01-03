Subscribe to Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Suggestion for getting budget passed

Opinion: Letters to the editor

In regard to getting a budget passed in Illinois, I think that all employers in the state should put all the money that they withhold from their employees for state income taxes into an escrow account and keep it there until they pass the budget.

You better believe how soon we would get a budget here in Illinois.

Ted Schwartz

Brookfield

