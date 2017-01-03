Suggestion for getting budget passed
Opinion: Letters to the editor
In regard to getting a budget passed in Illinois, I think that all employers in the state should put all the money that they withhold from their employees for state income taxes into an escrow account and keep it there until they pass the budget.
You better believe how soon we would get a budget here in Illinois.
Ted Schwartz
Brookfield
Reader Comments
No Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Riverside and Brookfield.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
The village board is really doing a great job in...
By Keith Wright
Posted: January 5th, 2017 4:18 PM
Perhaps Mr. Ahitow could have commented on how he...
By Ben Venuti
Posted: January 5th, 2017 12:42 PM
Emma, my name is Mary Busking mother of Tyler Torres...
By Mary K. Fabish Busking
Posted: January 5th, 2017 7:55 AM
Thank you for pointing out all that local public...
By Leanne Pavel
Posted: January 4th, 2017 10:04 PM
Just wanted to show appreciation to Officer Brian...
By Jerry Kosik
Posted: January 3rd, 2017 10:07 PM
It was a special treat to go to the Prince Castle near...
By Gail Rippey Lundberg
Posted: January 3rd, 2017 8:05 AM
Had to stop at Kohls the day after the shooting - you...
By Riia Odonnell
Posted: December 29th, 2016 3:50 PM
By Jolyn Crawford
Posted: December 28th, 2016 8:41 PM
Time to fix Riverside's crown jewel- ...
By Jerry Buttimer
Posted: December 28th, 2016 8:19 PM
This was a nice mall years ago. Due to incidents like...
By Ben Venuti
Posted: December 28th, 2016 5:00 PM