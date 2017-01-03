Terry L. Adams, 77
Brookfield resident
Obituaries
Terry L. Adams, 77, of Brookfield, died on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016 surrounded by his loving family.
He was the husband of Sandra L. Adams (nee Micheles), for a loving 55 years; the father of Debe (Rob) Weinberger, Cathy (Mike) Battistoni and Rebecca (Chad) Newell; the son of the late Ira and the late Phyllis (nee Lindsey) Adams; the son-in-Law of Lorraine and the late Robert Micheles; the grandfather of Stephanie (Nick), Ali, Blake, Alise, Carlee, Ella, Steven (Kaila), Brandon and Ethan; the great-grandfather of Hannah, Bentley and Maddox; the brother of Dale (Louise), Jean (the late Ray) Micklewright, Phylis (the late Jerry) Maughan, Butch (Vicki), Sherry (Bill) Linville and the late Marge (the late Ed) Petitgoue; the brother-in-law of Diane Denneny; the nephew of James (the late Pat) Lindsey; the uncle, great uncle and great-great uncle of many; and a cousin and friend to many.
Visitation is on Thursday, Jan. 5 from 3 to 9 p.m. at Russo's Hillside Chapels, 4500 Roosevelt Road, Hillside (located between Mannheim and Wolf Road). A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, Jan. 6 at 11 a.m. at Mater Christi Church, 2431 10th Ave. in North Riverside. Interment will be private.
