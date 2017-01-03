Subscribe to Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Terry L. Adams, 77

Brookfield resident

Opinion: Obituaries

Terry L. Adams, 77, of Brookfield, died on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016 surrounded by his loving family. 

He was the husband of Sandra L. Adams (nee Micheles), for a loving 55 years; the father of Debe (Rob) Weinberger, Cathy (Mike) Battistoni and Rebecca (Chad) Newell; the son of the late Ira and the late Phyllis (nee Lindsey) Adams; the son-in-Law of Lorraine and the late Robert Micheles; the grandfather of Stephanie (Nick), Ali, Blake, Alise, Carlee, Ella, Steven (Kaila), Brandon and Ethan; the great-grandfather of Hannah, Bentley and Maddox; the brother of Dale (Louise), Jean (the late Ray) Micklewright, Phylis (the late Jerry) Maughan, Butch (Vicki), Sherry (Bill) Linville and the late Marge (the late Ed) Petitgoue; the brother-in-law of Diane Denneny; the nephew of James (the late Pat) Lindsey; the uncle, great uncle and great-great uncle of many; and a cousin and friend to many. 

Visitation is on Thursday, Jan. 5 from 3 to 9 p.m. at Russo's Hillside Chapels, 4500 Roosevelt Road, Hillside (located between Mannheim and Wolf Road). A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, Jan. 6 at 11 a.m. at Mater Christi Church, 2431 10th Ave. in North Riverside. Interment will be private. 

