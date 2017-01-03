Subscribe to Riverside Brookfield Landmark
MainContact UsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesCrimeOpinionSportsObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe 
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeople  
Community

Time to ring in 2017

Opinion: Kosey Corner

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

By Joanne Kosey

Columnist

Well here it is: 2017! Hope you all celebrated and are ready for the New Year. It started out great for us celebrating with Nancy and Joe Dvorak at The Chew Chew; congratulations to us, we all stayed awake. How could we not? We were with good friends, had good food and were close to home.

New Year's Day usually finds me doing important things like changing the calendars and watching football games. Unfortunately, my football season, collegiate and pro, ended early this season. 

Bears items, usually a good gifts, were on sale before Christmas, but the way they played this season half price was not low enough. But Cubs merchandise was worth it at any price.

I used to enjoy the college bowl games, but now there are so many it almost assures any team a chance for postseason play. Have to love the bowl names! I'm waiting for the Toilet Bowl sponsored by either Lysol or Scrubbing Bubbles. There could be a Lemon Bowl for the teams with the worst records of the season followed by a small farewell party for the outgoing coaches and staffs.

Since disappointment was getting to me, I started channel surfing and went to two of my "go-to" stations, RBTV's Channel 16 and Riverside TV's Channel 6. Both are on 24 hours a day and present some good programing. I happened to catch "Riverside Memories" on Channel 6 featuring interviews with longtime Riverside residents, which I highly recommend. It is to be a continuing series with more interviews being slated. 

What can you look forward to here in this space in 2017? Very soon I will tell you the story of a house here in Riverside that was home to families that only had girls for more than 70 years and an interview with Dave Moravecek, who won the prize of being a column subject in a raffle. I will also answer some of the questions I get asked that may be of interest to readers. 

Of course if you have a question or something you would like to see written about, just let me know; you know where to find me.

Happy New Year!

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Riverside and Brookfield.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

KENMORE SIDE BY SIDE STAINLESS REFRIGERATOR

3 months old. 69 1/2h x 36w x 27d (including handles). $450. Call 708-288-6004.

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

The village board is really doing a great job in...

By Keith Wright

Posted: January 5th, 2017 4:18 PM

On: Hearing called for proposed Harlem...

Perhaps Mr. Ahitow could have commented on how he...

By Ben Venuti

Posted: January 5th, 2017 12:42 PM

On: Sears looks to lease lower level in...

Emma, my name is Mary Busking mother of Tyler Torres...

By Mary K. Fabish Busking

Posted: January 5th, 2017 7:55 AM

On: Fundraiser blends creativity with...

Thank you for pointing out all that local public...

By Leanne Pavel

Posted: January 4th, 2017 10:04 PM

On: Libraries help keep local history...

Just wanted to show appreciation to Officer Brian...

By Jerry Kosik

Posted: January 3rd, 2017 10:07 PM

On: Cop's crusade: get impaired...

It was a special treat to go to the Prince Castle near...

By Gail Rippey Lundberg

Posted: January 3rd, 2017 8:05 AM

On: The land of the last...

Had to stop at Kohls the day after the shooting - you...

By Riia Odonnell

Posted: December 29th, 2016 3:50 PM

On: Four arrested Tuesday in North...

He was bound to get caught!

By Jolyn Crawford

Posted: December 28th, 2016 8:41 PM

On: North Riverside police fatally...

Time to fix Riverside's crown jewel- ...

By Jerry Buttimer

Posted: December 28th, 2016 8:19 PM

On: Putting things to rest

This was a nice mall years ago. Due to incidents like...

By Ben Venuti

Posted: December 28th, 2016 5:00 PM

On: Four arrested Tuesday in North...

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close