Two arrested after high-speed chase in Brookfield | Police reports, Dec. 23-29

Two arrested after high-speed chase in Brookfield

Brookfield police charged Blake Williams, 18, of Bellwood, with aggravated fleeing and eluding police, criminal trespass to a motor vehicle, reckless driving and 13 traffic citations after he led police on a high-speed chase through LaGrange and Brookfield on Dec. 28, a little after 1 p.m.

The vehicle Williams was driving was stolen in Melrose Park earlier that day, according to police. A Lombard woman told police she'd left her purse and keys inside her unlocked 2000 GMC Yukon for less than 10 minutes outside of her mother's home.

A Brookfield police officer pulled over the SUV after reporting it traveling at 65 mph while southbound in the 3800 block of Kemman Avenue. As the officer approached the stopped vehicle, the SUV sped away into LaGrange and police followed at speeds of more than 60 mph as it headed back east into Brookfield along Shields Avenue, blowing through six stop signs between DuBois Boulevard and Forest Avenue.

The vehicle slowed at Forest Avenue, where two subjects bailed out while the car was still moving. A 22-year-old Berkeley man, who ran south in the 4300 block of Forest Avenue was apprehended at Vernon and Shields avenues at about 1:20 p.m. He was charged with criminal trespass to a motor vehicle.

Williams was arrested at gunpoint by a police officer at Forest and Shields. A third subject, who bailed out of the car from the passenger side fled northbound through an alley.

Police set up a perimeter and enlisted the aid of a Cook County bloodhound and Chicago police helicopter, but the third subject eluded capture, police said.

Paroled burglar back in jail

A 52-year-old Chicago man on parole for a 2016 burglary is back in jail after being charged with burglarizing a vehicle in the 200 block of Woodside Road late on Dec. 24.

The victim called police shortly after the burglary took place, reporting that his iPhone was stolen. Police were able to map the location of the phone to Addison and Cowley roads and other locations in Riverside.

Police located suspect on Michaux Road and began chasing him on foot to Nuttall Road then to Bartram up to Delaplaine, where he was tackled in a rear yard in the 300 block of North Delaplaine.

According to police, officers found several items from other burglaries strewn along the trail of the foot chase. The offender was identified as Martin Daniels, who reportedly told police he'd ridden a stolen bike from Chicago to Hauser Junior High, where he parked the bike.

Daniels then allegedly walked yards and driveways looking for vehicles that were left unlocked. A laptop computer recovered by police was traced to a victim in the 100 block of Longcommon Road.

Police said Daniels has a long criminal history that includes 41 arrests for robbery, burglary, theft, assault and weapons offenses. He is being held at Stateville prison in Joliet as he awaits trial on the new charges.

Drugged up

A 39-year-old man who caused a crash in the 2900 block of Harlem Avenue on Dec. 23 at about 6:30 p.m. reportedly was under the influence of heroin, cannabis and Xanax at the time of the incident, according to Riverside police.

When police arrived the driver of the offending vehicle was walking around the area, mumbling and acting strangely. A breath test concluded the man wasn't under the influence of alcohol, but he appeared to be impaired and later admitted to taking the three drugs throughout the day, police said. He reportedly was smoking cannabis when the crash occurred. No one was injured.

The offender was booked for DUI, possession of heroin and cannabis and cited for several traffic violations.

Bad idea

Paramedics responded to a residence in the 9500 block of Washington Avenue, Brookfield, after a woman called 911 to report she had possibly burned her face while trying to ignite a fire in her backyard, using gasoline as an accelerant.

After examining the woman's face, paramedics concluded she hadn't been burned but firefighters reported that a plastic gas can near the fire appeared to have exploded. Firefighters dumped snow on the flames to extinguish them.

Stroller stolen

A resident of the 3300 block of Oak Avenue, Brookfield, called police on Dec. 23 to report that between 10 a.m. and noon someone had stolen a Britax City 3 jogging-type stroller valued at $250 from the front porch of his home.

These items were obtained from police reports filed by the Riverside, North Riverside and Brookfield police departments, Dec. 23-29, and represent a portion of the incidents to which police responded. Unless otherwise indicated, anybody named in these reports has only been charged with a crime. These cases have not been adjudicated.

—Compiled by Bob Uphues