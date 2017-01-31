Subscribe to Riverside Brookfield Landmark
19°
MainContact UsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesCrimeOpinionSportsObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe 
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeople  
Community

Admitting to learning

Opinion: Editorials

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

By Editorial

The Landmark View

It is not often that most of us admit, even to ourselves, that we've learned a good lesson from some sort of contentious issue. People, especially those in the public eye, are prone to rationalize those circumstances and put a good spin on the outcome.

That makes it refreshing in what might be our final story about the rancorous debate between the village of Brookfield and Riverside-Brookfield High School over construction of added parking, that tucked in at the end is a quote from Kevin Skinkis, the school's superintendent. 

Of the three-year battle, one that has included a lawsuit pitting two public bodies against the other, Skinkis said, "As a younger superintendent, I have really gained a lot from this experience and the importance of working with local municipalities, your neighbors, friends, to try to put together a plan that can support all the goals of the school district, as well as the community around it."

Neither side in this debate was entirely in the right, though the school was overreaching in its initial plan for more parking.

But that makes the superintendent's conclusion all-the-more impressive. It will serve Supt. Skinkis well going forward. And is one we can all afford to admit learning from. 

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Riverside and Brookfield.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

As the Democrat locusts have spread west from the city...

By George Nemecek

Posted: February 2nd, 2017 9:36 AM

On: Zalewski and the ladder

This paint Mike with a pretty broad brush. Mike has...

By Joe Ballerine

Posted: February 1st, 2017 12:59 PM

On: Zalewski and the ladder

Freedom of the press is a foundational principal of...

By Jon Points

Posted: February 1st, 2017 12:33 PM

On: More propriety, please

Gambling, Red Light Cameras offer a lot of dough but...

By Sylvester Hartigan

Posted: February 1st, 2017 9:51 AM

On: When politicians ignore the law,...

Another case of a mere paper cut turns into a gaping,...

By Arion Cox

Posted: February 1st, 2017 8:46 AM

On: When politicians ignore the law,...

This mayor needs to join the other corrupt Illinois...

By Lorry Skrezyna

Posted: January 31st, 2017 4:36 PM

On: When politicians ignore the law,...

I just got through reviewing the recently issued...

By Ray Lutha

Posted: January 30th, 2017 11:42 PM

On: Fresh eyes on traffic

Sad to read Carmine's Obit. Carmine gave me my...

By Geo Havel

Posted: January 27th, 2017 2:28 AM

On: Carmine Di Paolo, 84

why did they not give the name of the DUI suspect?

By Dave Bruno

Posted: January 25th, 2017 11:43 AM

On: Teens party in relative's condo...

So at what level does this binding ballot initiative...

By George Nemecek

Posted: January 23rd, 2017 8:28 AM

On: Gold-plated rip-off

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close