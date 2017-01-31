Admitting to learning
Opinion: Editorials
By Editorial
It is not often that most of us admit, even to ourselves, that we've learned a good lesson from some sort of contentious issue. People, especially those in the public eye, are prone to rationalize those circumstances and put a good spin on the outcome.
That makes it refreshing in what might be our final story about the rancorous debate between the village of Brookfield and Riverside-Brookfield High School over construction of added parking, that tucked in at the end is a quote from Kevin Skinkis, the school's superintendent.
Of the three-year battle, one that has included a lawsuit pitting two public bodies against the other, Skinkis said, "As a younger superintendent, I have really gained a lot from this experience and the importance of working with local municipalities, your neighbors, friends, to try to put together a plan that can support all the goals of the school district, as well as the community around it."
Neither side in this debate was entirely in the right, though the school was overreaching in its initial plan for more parking.
But that makes the superintendent's conclusion all-the-more impressive. It will serve Supt. Skinkis well going forward. And is one we can all afford to admit learning from.
Reader Comments
No Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Riverside and Brookfield.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
As the Democrat locusts have spread west from the city...
By George Nemecek
Posted: February 2nd, 2017 9:36 AM
This paint Mike with a pretty broad brush. Mike has...
By Joe Ballerine
Posted: February 1st, 2017 12:59 PM
Freedom of the press is a foundational principal of...
By Jon Points
Posted: February 1st, 2017 12:33 PM
Gambling, Red Light Cameras offer a lot of dough but...
By Sylvester Hartigan
Posted: February 1st, 2017 9:51 AM
Another case of a mere paper cut turns into a gaping,...
By Arion Cox
Posted: February 1st, 2017 8:46 AM
This mayor needs to join the other corrupt Illinois...
By Lorry Skrezyna
Posted: January 31st, 2017 4:36 PM
I just got through reviewing the recently issued...
By Ray Lutha
Posted: January 30th, 2017 11:42 PM
Sad to read Carmine's Obit. Carmine gave me my...
By Geo Havel
Posted: January 27th, 2017 2:28 AM
why did they not give the name of the DUI suspect?
By Dave Bruno
Posted: January 25th, 2017 11:43 AM
So at what level does this binding ballot initiative...
By George Nemecek
Posted: January 23rd, 2017 8:28 AM