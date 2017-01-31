Della Svoboda, 87
Businesswoman
Opinion: Obituaries
Della Svoboda (nee Griffith), 87, of North Riverside and formerly of Berwyn, died on Jan. 29, 2017. Born on Dec. 5, 1929, she was the former owner of Bob's Food and Liquor, Bob's Office Restaurant, Downers Grove Travel Agency, and North Riverside Service.
Della was the wife of the late Robert "Bob" A. Svoboda Sr.; mother of Gale M. (Paul) Foster, Jo Ann (Mario) Cavaliere, Joseph R. (Lisa) Svoboda and Robert A. (Darlene) Svoboda Jr.; grandmother of Rebecca Zacha, Elizabeth Foster, Jena Cavaliere, Jacqueline (Latimer) Le Marier, Samuel Svoboda, Michael Cavaliere, Mitchell Svoboda, Allison Svoboda, Jeremy Svoboda, James Svoboda and the late Mario Cavaliere Jr.; great-grandmother of Christopher Cavaliere, Alisia Le Marier, Emilia Zacha, Jayden Cavaliere, Tyler Le Marier, Jelena Montero, Colton Porter, Vincent Porter and Kristian Le Marier; sister of Joe Griffith, Bill Griffith, Barbara Cavanaugh, the late Jerry Griffith, and Eleanor Gillespie-Caviale; and aunt to many nieces and nephews.
Visitation is on Friday, Feb., 3, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., at Hitzeman Funeral Home Ltd., 9445 W. 31st St. in Brookfield. Funeral is Friday 11:30 a.m. to Mater Christi Church, North Riverside for Mass at 12 p.m., followed by interment at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Memorials appreciated to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 150 N. Michigan Ave. Suite1550, Chicago, 60601.
Reader Comments
No Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Riverside and Brookfield.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
As the Democrat locusts have spread west from the city...
By George Nemecek
Posted: February 2nd, 2017 9:36 AM
This paint Mike with a pretty broad brush. Mike has...
By Joe Ballerine
Posted: February 1st, 2017 12:59 PM
Freedom of the press is a foundational principal of...
By Jon Points
Posted: February 1st, 2017 12:33 PM
Gambling, Red Light Cameras offer a lot of dough but...
By Sylvester Hartigan
Posted: February 1st, 2017 9:51 AM
Another case of a mere paper cut turns into a gaping,...
By Arion Cox
Posted: February 1st, 2017 8:46 AM
This mayor needs to join the other corrupt Illinois...
By Lorry Skrezyna
Posted: January 31st, 2017 4:36 PM
I just got through reviewing the recently issued...
By Ray Lutha
Posted: January 30th, 2017 11:42 PM
Sad to read Carmine's Obit. Carmine gave me my...
By Geo Havel
Posted: January 27th, 2017 2:28 AM
why did they not give the name of the DUI suspect?
By Dave Bruno
Posted: January 25th, 2017 11:43 AM
So at what level does this binding ballot initiative...
By George Nemecek
Posted: January 23rd, 2017 8:28 AM