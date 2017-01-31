Della Svoboda, 87

Della Svoboda (nee Griffith), 87, of North Riverside and formerly of Berwyn, died on Jan. 29, 2017. Born on Dec. 5, 1929, she was the former owner of Bob's Food and Liquor, Bob's Office Restaurant, Downers Grove Travel Agency, and North Riverside Service.

Della was the wife of the late Robert "Bob" A. Svoboda Sr.; mother of Gale M. (Paul) Foster, Jo Ann (Mario) Cavaliere, Joseph R. (Lisa) Svoboda and Robert A. (Darlene) Svoboda Jr.; grandmother of Rebecca Zacha, Elizabeth Foster, Jena Cavaliere, Jacqueline (Latimer) Le Marier, Samuel Svoboda, Michael Cavaliere, Mitchell Svoboda, Allison Svoboda, Jeremy Svoboda, James Svoboda and the late Mario Cavaliere Jr.; great-grandmother of Christopher Cavaliere, Alisia Le Marier, Emilia Zacha, Jayden Cavaliere, Tyler Le Marier, Jelena Montero, Colton Porter, Vincent Porter and Kristian Le Marier; sister of Joe Griffith, Bill Griffith, Barbara Cavanaugh, the late Jerry Griffith, and Eleanor Gillespie-Caviale; and aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Visitation is on Friday, Feb., 3, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., at Hitzeman Funeral Home Ltd., 9445 W. 31st St. in Brookfield. Funeral is Friday 11:30 a.m. to Mater Christi Church, North Riverside for Mass at 12 p.m., followed by interment at Woodlawn Cemetery.

Memorials appreciated to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 150 N. Michigan Ave. Suite1550, Chicago, 60601.