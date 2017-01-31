Do you recall the Big Snow of '67?

By Joanne Kosey

If you remember the big snow of 1967 then you are also admitting to being over 50, which is okay. When the papers reminded us that it was 50 years ago that we were blanketed in the white stuff and that we have not seen another snowstorm quite like that since, it made me realize it was one of those events that you say to yourself, "Where was I when it happened?" Here's my story:

We were living with my parents on Selborne Road and the parents of a 2-year-old, Michael. My father had managed to get the Cadillac out of the garage and set off for work. He was able to get somewhere close to his office on 12th and Blue Island before getting stuck and walked the rest of the way. He called home and stated he would be staying downtown. Good move. Husband Joe didn't even make it out of the driveway; he took a snow day. We went outside and shoveled some, but there was no place to throw it. So we decided Mother Nature sent it and she would get rid of it.

We settled in. There was nothing we could do about it anyway. Mom became very inventive with meals. Always having tuna on hand and numerous canned goods, she was clever that way; no starving at our house. We decided to put Michael in the sled and trudge down to Ernie's little store on Northgate Court. Ernie had been able to get a milk delivery but would only sell it to those who had children, so dragging Michael along, we qualified. Thanks, Ernie. On the way, we saw more of our neighbors than we'd seen for days — all out shoveling and actually kind of enjoying the time off.

Riverside had a picture-postcard look, and it's nicer to remember than to live through again. Once every 50 years is enough. The Tribune pictures of cars stranded all over and every which way was not pleasant but the memory of a little boy bundled in his snowsuit carrying a little snow shovel next to snow drifts that were higher than he is a good memory.

Oops! Last week's column on Bill Perkins should have read "he was selected Speaker of the Illinois Third House by his lobbying peers," not Speaker of the House, although he would have been a good one. Like to keep my facts accurate.