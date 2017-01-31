Elva Rowland, 90

Elva Rowland (nee Ohotzke), 90, of Brookfield, died on Jan. 25, 2017. Born on Jan. 5, 1927, she was a secretary at a legal firm.

Elva is survived by her children, Pamela Rowland, Gail (Dr. Kevin) Sherin and David (Joanie) Rowland; and her grandchildren, Christopher (Carolina) Rowland, Grace Sherin, Amanda Rowland, Daniel Sherin, Melody Rowland and Jennifer Sherin. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leslie E. Rowland.

Visitation is on Friday, Feb. 3 from 3 until 8 p.m. at Hitzeman Funeral Home Ltd., 9445 W. 31st St. in Brookfield. She will lie in state on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 10:30 a.m. until time of service, 11 a.m., at St. Michael Lutheran Church, 500 E. 31st St. in LaGrange Park, followed by interment at Bethania Cemetery. The family appreciates memorials to St. Michael Lutheran Church.