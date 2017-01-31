Missing the memo

I am so irate, I find it nearly impossible to keep steady hands while typing this complaint. Today, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, I attempted to buy postage stamps at approximately 4 p.m. Upon arrival at the North Riverside Post Office, a mail clerk, Pam, was assisting a customer. I asked if I could buy stamps. She said the post office was closed. I asked why. Her response: "Read the memo." I didn't quite understand what she meant by "Read the memo." I, therefore, asked her again why the post office was closed and most sarcastically she said, "Read the memo!"

Not only was she sarcastic, but her demeanor was dreadful, obnoxious and downright nasty.

What has happened to common courtesy? Good manners? Patience? Understanding? Common Sense? Civility? Consideration? Kindness?

I, too, serve the public and attempt to exercise refinement, sensitivity, discretion, friendliness and respect toward my patrons. I contend that practicing the "Golden Rule" invites, encourages and fosters good will. Likewise, negative behavior invites a negative retort.

Apparently, Miss Pam of the North Riverside Post Office did not this see this memo.

Barbara Silvestri

North Riverside