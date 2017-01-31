More propriety, please
Opinion: Letters to the editor
I believe in free speech and freedom of the press, but I also believe that editors like you need to be more judicious in how these things are reported. The Tim Inklebarger article on pages 1, 6 & 7 last week shocked and disappointed me in its blatant use of obscenities both in the photo on page 1 and in the story on page 6. I would think that your standards about what should and should not be printed would at least be as high as the dailies.
The use of words normally considered obscene to identify private body parts is not, to my mind, the job of newspapers.
That's what asterisks are for.
Also, this is supposed to be a media for Riverside and Brookfield, and the three-page article in question only referenced one participant from our township. Thank the Lord she was not identified as one of the profaners.
Regardless of your personal political leanings, your job as editor needs to be done with more propriety.
Tom Higgins
North Riverside
Jon Points Facebook Verified
Posted: February 1st, 2017 12:33 PM
Freedom of the press is a foundational principal of our society enshrined in the Constitution. Sadly, the press has sanitized a lot of the news to accommodate people's sensitives. I commend the Landmark for showing the images and pictures that they did. The words that you saw were (are) used by the leaders of our country today. The Landmark's responsibility is to report the news, not sanitize the news.