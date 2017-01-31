RBHS blows by Fenton in girls hoops

RBHS senior guard Sam Bloom had a game-high eight steals in the Bulldogs' 50-40 win over Fenton in a Metro Suburban Conference game Jan. 26. (File photo)

By Marty Farmer

Sports Editor

While Riverside-Brookfield seniors Sam Bloom and Lyndsey Hoyd are known for their offensive prowess, the all-court guards get it done defensively as well.

Bloom had a game-high eight steals and Hoyd added four as RBHS topped Fenton 50-40 in Metro Suburban Conference action, Jan. 26. The Bulldogs scored 27 points off turnovers and also had 11 second-chance points against the Bison.

Bloom also led RBHS in scoring with 19 points and pulled down six rebounds. Hoyd scored eight points and senior forward Maggie Shereck contributed eight points and five steals.

In a 62-48 win over Immaculate Conception earlier last week, Bloom filled the stat sheet with 23 points, six rebounds and five steals. Hoyd (11 points) and sophomore forward Maddie Meehan (9 points, 6 steals, 4 rebounds) also played well. Shereck recorded a double-double with 10 points and 15 rebounds.

RBHS (19-8, 7-3 Metro Suburban Conference) hosts Illiana Christian on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 7 p.m.

Fenwick boys basketball

Although Fenwick took two of three games against St. Joseph last season, the Chargers won the game that mattered the most. St. Joseph withstood Mike Smith's 34 points to upset the top-seeded Friars 59-55 in the Westinghouse Sectional title game last year.

Last Friday, however, was a different story as Fenwick resumed its winning ways against the Chargers with a 66-51 victory in Westchester. Four players scored in double figures for the Friars, led by junior guard Sam Daniels and freshman guard DJ Steward with 17 points apiece. Senior forward/center Mike O'Laughlin (14 points) and senior swingman Jamal Nixon (13 points, highlighted by a first-half dunk) also contributed for the victors.

Fenwick controlled the game from start to finish with a 20-10 advantage after one quarter and a 43-21 halftime lead. Although he suited up, senior point guard Jacob Keller didn't play due to a bone bruise on his foot.

The Friars (16-4, 7-0 CCL North) will host DePaul Prep, Friday at 7 p.m. and Riverside-Brookfield, Saturday at 6 p.m.

Fenwick boys swimming

The Fenwick High School boys swimming team took first in all three relay races against visiting Brother Rice and St. Ignatius on Jan. 24. The sweep set the tone for a celebratory Senior Night for Fenwick, which now turns its attention to the MCAC tournament and IHSA sectionals. The Friars will host both of those events.

On Senior Night, the 200-yard medley relay of Ben Lulich, Dan Lynch, Kevin Finn and Conor Hendzel finished first with a time of 1 minute, 42.76 seconds in the second race of the night. In the 200 freestyle relay, Hendzel, Kyle Poland, Lynch and Liam Hutchinson won their race with a time of 1:29.61. The Friars completed a sweep of the relay titles when the quartet of Matt Hoban, Hendzel, Poland and Hutchinson recorded a time of 3:17.28 in the 400 freestyle relay.

In the individual events, Lulich touched the wall at 58.44 to win the 100-yard backstroke. Hutchinson earned a pair of runner-up results in the 200 freestyle (1:45.27) and 500 free (4:49.44). Hoban placed second in the 200 individual medley (2:10.35) and third in the 500 free (5:06.55). In the 100 breaststroke, Luis Murphy swam a time of 1:06.25 to place second. Lynch placed third in the 200 free (2:12.58) and 100 breaststroke (1:06.49).

RBHS boys swimming

The Bulldogs wrapped up the regular season with a win against Latin to finish 6-2 in dual meets. Joey Rosa, Michael Georgopoulos, Jacob Ringo, Scott Russell and Drew Wenig were honored on Senior Night at RBHS.

RBHS will compete at the Independent Conference Invite on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 1 p.m.

