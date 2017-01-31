Weimer headed to gymnastics sectional

Bill Stone

Contributing Reporter

Riverside-Brookfield senior gymnast Olivia Weimer nearly didn't compete as an all-arounder at the Hinsdale Central Regional Monday.

Now she will again next week in her first trip to sectionals.

Weimer automatically earned individual berths for the Oswego Sectional Feb. 9 with top-five finishes in the four-team field.

Leaving the awards podium elated for taking fifth on floor exercise (9.0) with her first 9.0, Weimer was summoned back for fifth in all-around (33.075).

"I didn't think they called my name because I was so stunned for making it on floor," Weimer said. "I was really surprised but so happy because I've been working so hard this season."

The Bulldogs (130.40) finished third and could have others reaching sectionals at-large. Also competing were freshman Sydney Lindenberg, senior Campbell Hayes and junior Katie Polanski as all-arounders, junior Amelia Huebner on two events and freshmen Amber O'Brien and Sofia Perry.

"That was awesome (for Weimer). She's a senior so good to see her do that," RBHS coach Karyn Domzalski said. "Bars was our best so far. Floor we hit pretty well. Vault I think was our highest all year."

To maximize the team score, O'Brien initially was in the bars lineup instead of Weimer.

"It was a yesterday at the gym decision. Because (Weimer) was a senior, why not give her the chance (at all-around)?" Domzalski said.

"(O'Brien) willingly let me have her spot. It was sweet of her," Weimer said.

Great floor put Weimer over the top. She showed off her recently improved tumbling pass as the event's final competitor.

"That actually helped because I had so much adrenaline," Weimer said. "I knew that I just had the right spirit going into (regionals) and the right teammates and a lot of help from my coaches."

Lindenberg was sixth on uneven bars (8.2) and Polanski seventh on vault (8.625). Polanski (32.55) and Hayes (32.45) also have at-large chances in all-around.

Lindenberg scored 8.7 Jan. 25 but said this was her best bars performance.

"My form was a lot cleaner and I didn't have as much room for deductions," Lindenberg said. "I'm just really excited to see what ends up happening (for sectionals).