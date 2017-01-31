Zalewski and the ladder
Opinion: Editorials
By Editorial
We welcomed Mike Zalewski to the state legislature with the back of our hand in 2008. Not much we'd change today about that cynical editorial. An Illinois newspaper that wasn't cynical about Springfield in 2008 and isn't more cynical today, isn't keeping its eyes open.
Mike Jr.'s arrival as the chosen son of his Chicago alderman dad, replacing the state rep who "unexpectedly" chose to retire between the primary and the general election stunk to high heaven. And like every story concerning Democrats and the state house, this one had Mike Madigan's power-grabbing fingers wrapped firmly around the neck, and the notion, of actual democracy. Or what passes for it in these parts.
Having recycled all that history, we actually come today to note that Zalewski the Younger has grown to be a decent state representative for Brookfield and Riverside. He seems to grasp the severity of our state's self-created budget collapse, the intractable aspects of our overwhelming and every day more overwhelming pension debts.
Which makes it good news that he has been appointed chair of the House Revenue Committee. It also puts in sharp relief the inevitable question. Does he have the intestinal fortitude to stand up to Madigan and bring the House to the table for genuine political compromise on budget issues.
In recent weeks, we have seen Senate Democrats and Republicans find common ground in this absurd stalemate. There has been give and take, a suggested process to move forward. What has been missing is Gov. Bruce Rauner kissing both sides in the Senate full on the lips with thanks for giving him a face-saving path ahead. And also missing has been any indication that Madigan gives a rat's-ass about anything other than maintaining his power base for his own peculiar satisfaction.
Nine years ago, on your arrival, Rep. Zalewski, we called you a hack for your method of achieving perpetual office. You've proven to be somewhat better than a hack. But now, with another step on the ladder of power in Springfield, it becomes more incumbent that you use that power for actual good.
It is time for some Democrat to tell Madigan that enough is enough, that politicians truly have to solve problems for real people back home.
Rep. Zalewski, that Democrat ought to be you.
Reader Comments
2 Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Riverside and Brookfield.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
As the Democrat locusts have spread west from the city...
By George Nemecek
Posted: February 2nd, 2017 9:36 AM
This paint Mike with a pretty broad brush. Mike has...
By Joe Ballerine
Posted: February 1st, 2017 12:59 PM
Freedom of the press is a foundational principal of...
By Jon Points
Posted: February 1st, 2017 12:33 PM
Gambling, Red Light Cameras offer a lot of dough but...
By Sylvester Hartigan
Posted: February 1st, 2017 9:51 AM
Another case of a mere paper cut turns into a gaping,...
By Arion Cox
Posted: February 1st, 2017 8:46 AM
This mayor needs to join the other corrupt Illinois...
By Lorry Skrezyna
Posted: January 31st, 2017 4:36 PM
I just got through reviewing the recently issued...
By Ray Lutha
Posted: January 30th, 2017 11:42 PM
Sad to read Carmine's Obit. Carmine gave me my...
By Geo Havel
Posted: January 27th, 2017 2:28 AM
why did they not give the name of the DUI suspect?
By Dave Bruno
Posted: January 25th, 2017 11:43 AM
So at what level does this binding ballot initiative...
By George Nemecek
Posted: January 23rd, 2017 8:28 AM
George Nemecek Facebook Verified
Posted: February 2nd, 2017 9:36 AM
As the Democrat locusts have spread west from the city to the suburbs over the past 2-3 decades, their elected officials have followed. This fellow Zalewski might be a perfectly nice guy, but make no mistake about it, he's an Illinois Democrat and he knows exactly how he got into his current role (and all prior political roles). He will vote exactly how Mike Madigan requires him to vote. The legislative districts have been so rigged by the ruling-class and so many suburban middle-class voters have been disenfranchised at the ballot box that a real solution for this state is completely impossible. The same insider takers will continue to control state government and enrich themselves in the process.
Joe Ballerine Facebook Verified
Posted: February 1st, 2017 12:59 PM
This paint Mike with a pretty broad brush. Mike has always had a open mind and a willingness serve his constituents to the best of his ability. Let's not throw the baby out with the bath water. Congrats Mike, we look forward to fair debate, comprimise, and a BUDGET!