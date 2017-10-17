A day in the sun photo gallery

After a rainy weekend kept most everyone indoors, Michael Kulikauskas, 7, of Brookfield, runs through the jungle gym after school at the Kiwanis Park playground on Oct. 16. | Alexa Rogals/Staff Photographer

Patricia Kulikauskas, of Brookfield, helps her son Noah, 4, put his helmet on before riding his bike on Monday, Oct. 16, after school at Kiwanis Park in Brookfield. | Alexa Rogals/Staff Photographer

Brothers Michael, 7, left, and Noah Kulikauskas, 4, inspect a bug on the ground on Monday, Oct. 16, after school at the Kiwanis Park playground in Brookfield. | Alexa Rogals/Staff Photographer