Armed robbery reported after Ehlert Park incident

By Bob Uphues

Editor

Brookfield police continue to investigate an incident that initially was reported as an armed robbery, but which appears to have begun as a drug deal that went south after a person attempted to buy cannabis using counterfeit money.

According to Brookfield police, three males — two age 18 and the other age 16 — said they were robbed at gunpoint by two men in the parking lot at Ehlert Park on Oct. 13 about 10:45 p.m.

The alleged victims told police they were sitting in a car in the lot when a white vehicle pulled into the parking lot. Two people, one of whom was known to them through high school, exited the white car. The other person, who was not known to the three, reportedly pulled out a handgun and demanded items, including a gym bag, which they surrendered.

In the course of their investigation, police discovered that one of the three victims was allegedly attempting to sell cannabis and arranged for a purchase to take place at Ehlert Park.

The reputed buyer reportedly handed the seller obvious counterfeit bills and then allegedly pulled out a handgun and demanded the cannabis, which was in a gym bag, when the victims tried to leave without making the deal.

Police learned about the incident when they were called about 11:20 p.m. to the 200 block of Sawyer in LaGrange to investigate a disturbance. The victims reportedly went to the LaGrange residence because they believed one of the offenders was staying there and wanted to attempt to get their property back.

Theft from vehicle

North Riverside police were called to the 2400 block of 2nd Avenue on Oct. 14 about 11:05 a.m. after a resident called to report that someone had broken into his vehicle which was parked in the driveway overnight.

The vehicle wasn't locked, according to police, and the offender removed several CDs and some winning lottery tickets from the center console.

Gas on, nobody home

A tenant at an apartment building in the 7600 block of 26th Street, North Riverside, called police on Oct. 2 just prior to midnight after coming home from work and observing that all four stove burner knobs were in the "low" position, but were not ignited, filling the apartment with natural gas.

The tenant turned off the burners and contacted the building owner, police reported. Nothing was reported missing or disturbed inside the residence, with the exception of the stove. Police found no signs of forced entry and no one else had a key.

Suspicious incident

Police responded to the 3200 block of Prairie Avenue, Brookfield, on Oct. 12 about 3:25 p.m. after a man called to report that his daughter and her friend, both of whom are under the age of 11, reportedly had been approached by an older male in a blue vehicle as they walked in the area of Garfield and Prairie.

The girls described the driver of the blue vehicle as a white male, about 50 years old with white hair and sunglasses. As the girls were walking on the sidewalk, police said, the blue sedan pulled up alongside them in the parking lane and the driver rolled down the window.

The driver never spoke to the girls, nor did he make any gestures in their direction, according to the police report. Both girls ran from the scene and the blue vehicle was last seen heading northbound toward 31st Street.

Bike stolen

A resident of an apartment building in the first block of Forest Avenue, Riverside, contacted police on Oct. 9 about 3:20 p.m. to report that sometime after Oct. 5, someone broke into his basement storage unit and removed his red racing-type bicycle.

While the lock to the storage unit was intact, the offender removed the nails from the wood frame of the unit, rendering a lock useless. The victim estimated the value of the bike at about $100.

That's why he's the chief

A Riverside resident went to police on Oct. 15 about 4:25 p.m. to see if he could get some help for his 16-year-old son, who had a handcuff stuck on his wrist. The boy didn't have a key to the handcuff.

Police reported that they tried to use a handcuff key but were unable to open the handcuffs. Stymied, police called paramedics over to the station, and Riverside Fire Chief Matthew Buckley was able to pick the lock to the handcuff using a paper clip.

These items were obtained from police reports filed by the Riverside, North Riverside and Brookfield police departments, Oct. 2-15, and represent a portion of the incidents to which police responded. Unless otherwise indicated, anybody named in these reports has only been charged with a crime. These cases have not been adjudicated.

Contact:

Email: buphues@wjinc.com Twitter: @RBLandmark