David Spaude died Oct. 8, 2017 in his sleep as he ended his battle with respiratory heart failure.

He grew-up in Brookfield, was confirmed at Faith Lutheran Church in 1979, and graduated from Riverside-Brookfield High School in 1982. He lived most of his life in the Rogers Park area of Chicago.

Mr. Spaude was the husband of Kristin; brother of Eric; brother-in-law of Ginger; and an uncle to Jordan, Kelsey and Eric, Jr.

He spoke of trips with Kristin and her brother, Jeff, to Michigan and his many visits from family and friends as the highlights of life. David Spaude was loved because he brought joy to others in all the facilities in which he lived.

A memorial service will be held at Hitzeman Funeral Home, 9445 31st St. in Brookfield, on Sunday, Oct. 29 at 2 p.m. Please arrive 20 minutes early to see a video prior to the service. A lunch will follow the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Kristin Spaude Trust, c/o Waterford Nursing Home, 7445 N. Sheridan Ave., Chicago, 60626