Joanne McGovern, 86

Joanne Lucille McGovern (nee Huml), 86, formerly of Riverside, died on Oct. 12, 2017.

Born on April 4, 1931, she was known for her incredible warmth and illuminating smile. She made friends wherever she went and was loved by many.

Ms. McGovern was the wife of the late John; the mother of Mary (Jim) Hebein, John (Julie) McGovern, Kerry (Matt) Duma, Angela (Bobby) Franklin and the late Brian; the grandmother of Rose (Joe) Kuzj, Adam, Rebecca (Andre) de Souza, John, Cathleen, Emily, Jessica, Greg, Brian, Maggie, Tommy and Matthew; the great-grandmother of Lena, Ronan, Elia and Mae; and the sister of Larry, Jack (Jackie), Tom, Mike (Joan) and the late Marilyn.

A funeral Mass was celebrated Oct. 16 at St. Mary Church, followed by interment at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Hillside.

The family appreciates memorials to the Alzheimer's Association.

Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, Westchester, handled arrangements.