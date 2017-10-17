Subscribe to Riverside Brookfield Landmark
56°
MainContact UsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesCrimeOpinionSportsObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe 
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeople  
Community

Joanne McGovern, 86

Former Riverside resident

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

Joanne Lucille McGovern (nee Huml), 86, formerly of Riverside, died on Oct. 12, 2017. 

Born on April 4, 1931, she was known for her incredible warmth and illuminating smile. She made friends wherever she went and was loved by many. 

Ms. McGovern was the wife of the late John; the mother of Mary (Jim) Hebein, John (Julie) McGovern, Kerry (Matt) Duma, Angela (Bobby) Franklin and the late Brian; the grandmother of Rose (Joe) Kuzj, Adam, Rebecca (Andre) de Souza, John, Cathleen, Emily, Jessica, Greg, Brian, Maggie, Tommy and Matthew; the great-grandmother of Lena, Ronan, Elia and Mae; and the sister of Larry, Jack (Jackie), Tom, Mike (Joan) and the late Marilyn. 

A funeral Mass was celebrated Oct. 16 at St. Mary Church, followed by interment at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Hillside. 

The family appreciates memorials to the Alzheimer's Association. 

Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, Westchester, handled arrangements.

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Riverside and Brookfield.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

BROOKFIELD 2BR HOUSE

2BR house in excellent condition in  Hollywood area of Brookfield. Great  school systems. Walk to shopping &  train. Avail. immed. No pets. Credit  Report req'd. $1800.  Call 708-805-2064.

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

Joanne, thank you for highlighting this important and...

By Linda Radtke

Posted: October 18th, 2017 7:30 PM

On: Domestic violence forum slated Oct....

Chubbs is a great guy. I very much appreciate the...

By Mike Albertini

Posted: October 18th, 2017 6:30 PM

On: RBHS lunchroom supervisor a...

Good luck to you Lane.

By Robert Gordon

Posted: October 18th, 2017 9:28 AM

On: North Riverside police chief...

Thank you, Joanne, for the nice article. The proceeds...

By Vera Jandacek Wilt

Posted: October 17th, 2017 11:25 AM

On: North Riverside Library set for...

The master plan was much better, why was tax money...

By Todd Love

Posted: October 15th, 2017 2:14 AM

On: Brookfield unveils new...

I'm assuming he has a FOID and IL carry permit because...

By Kevin Kubaczeski

Posted: October 12th, 2017 8:23 AM

On: Gang-related spat spills over into...

Congrats to Coach Lupfer and the Club on this...

By Rachel Olson Lei

Posted: October 11th, 2017 11:41 AM

On: Junior Bulldogs wrestle for fun

I was thinking this would be a fun and educational...

By Mary McKevett

Posted: October 10th, 2017 5:11 PM

On: Brookfield looks ahead to its 125th...

Where does it say he or the others had a FOID card or...

By Bill Brandt

Posted: October 10th, 2017 4:50 PM

On: Gang-related spat spills over into...

Goodbye Mama Sita, continue to keep watch over all of...

By Robert Gordon

Posted: October 10th, 2017 9:26 AM

On: Kathleen Snyder, 79

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close