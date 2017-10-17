John Rooney, 81

John Gerald Rooney, 81 of LaGrange and a former longtime Riverside resident, died on Oct. 16, 2017.

Born on March 13, 1936, he was a former basketball coach at Fenwick High School in Oak Park and formerly served as an usher at St. Mary Church in Riverside.

Mr. Rooney was the husband of Mary Rooney (nee Madden); the father of Terrence Rooney, Jay (Tara) Rooney, Beth (Ray) Poczekaj and Tim (Colleen) Rooney; the grandfather of Ellie, Carolina, Peter, Isadora, McKenna, Jack, Kayla, Kate, Joe and Timothy; and the brother of William (Shirley) Rooney and the late Gene (Kathleen) Rooney and Geraldine Rooney.

Visitation will be at Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd. in Westchester, on Friday, Oct. 20 from 3 to 9 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary Church, 126 Herrick Road in Riverside, on Oct. 21 at 10:30 a.m. Interment is at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside.

Arrangements were handled by Brian D. Kuratko, the Original Kuratko Family, directors.