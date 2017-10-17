RBHS football edges St. Edward
TD catch in final minute, running game secure comeback win
By Marty Farmer
With the exception of a humbling 45-0 loss against Immaculate Conception, the Riverside-Brookfield High School football team essentially has dominated its Metro Suburban Conference opponents this season.
That is until St. Edward clashed with the Bulldogs on Oct. 13 in Elgin. Leading by two touchdowns after the first quarter, the Green Wave appeared poised for an upset before RBHS rallied for a 21-14 win.
"It is encouraging to know that our kids are able to respond to adversity throughout the course of a game," RBHS coach Brendan Curtin said. "It seems like each week different players are stepping up at different times of the game to make plays."
Tied at 14-14 with 49 seconds left in regulation against St. Edward, RBHS quarterback Hunter Hughes threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Zach Vaia to cap off a 21-14 victory.
"It was a naked bootleg, play-action pass with Hughes," Curtin said about the game-winning TD. "While rolling to his left, Hughes found Zach Vaia running a backside post alone in the end zone. It was first-and 10 from their 25-yard line and we had two timeouts left, so we felt we could be a little aggressive in that situation."
St. Edward (4-4, 1-3 Metro Suburban) set the tone early when quarterback David Mlinarich tossed a 60-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Holter on the first play from scrimmage, giving the Green Wave a 7-0 lead.
Dave Madden added a 1-yard TD run in the final minute of the first quarter, extending St. Edward's advantage to 14-0.
The Bulldogs scored their first TD in the second quarter to make the score 14-7 at halftime.
After Madden missed a field goal attempt midway through the third quarter, RBHS senior running back Nicolas Del Nodal raced 75 yards into the end zone to pull the Bulldogs even at 14-14.
Hughes completed 14 of 21 passes for 182 yards, with one touchdown and two interceptions. Del Nodal rushed 21 times for 193 yards and two TDs.
Defensively, Anthony Walsh led RBHS with nine tackles. On special teams, kicker Colin Riordan converted all three extra-point attempts.
RBHS senior Stefan Giminski contributed on both sides of the ball, with seven catches for 100 yards as a wide receiver, two tackles and five pass breakups as a cornerback, and a 42-yard average on four punts as the team's punter.
RBHS (7-1, 3-1) hosts Glenbard South on Friday, Oct. 20 in the regular-season finale. Game time is 7:15 p.m. at the Kennelly Athletic Complex in Brookfield.
|
"We are looking forward to ending the regular season on a high note at our home stadium after two road games," Curtin said.
Contact:
Email: marty@rblandmark.com
Reader Comments
No Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Riverside and Brookfield.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
Joanne, thank you for highlighting this important and...
By Linda Radtke
Posted: October 18th, 2017 7:30 PM
Chubbs is a great guy. I very much appreciate the...
By Mike Albertini
Posted: October 18th, 2017 6:30 PM
By Robert Gordon
Posted: October 18th, 2017 9:28 AM
Thank you, Joanne, for the nice article. The proceeds...
By Vera Jandacek Wilt
Posted: October 17th, 2017 11:25 AM
The master plan was much better, why was tax money...
By Todd Love
Posted: October 15th, 2017 2:14 AM
I'm assuming he has a FOID and IL carry permit because...
By Kevin Kubaczeski
Posted: October 12th, 2017 8:23 AM
Congrats to Coach Lupfer and the Club on this...
By Rachel Olson Lei
Posted: October 11th, 2017 11:41 AM
I was thinking this would be a fun and educational...
By Mary McKevett
Posted: October 10th, 2017 5:11 PM
Where does it say he or the others had a FOID card or...
By Bill Brandt
Posted: October 10th, 2017 4:50 PM
Goodbye Mama Sita, continue to keep watch over all of...
By Robert Gordon
Posted: October 10th, 2017 9:26 AM