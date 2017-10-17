RBHS girls swimming gears up for postseason

RBHS swimmer Chloe Marrello has provided both leadership and talent in the pool for the developing Bulldogs. (Alexa Rogals/Staff Photographer)

By Marty Farmer

Sports Editor

The Riverside-Brookfield High School girls swimming team has fared well at invites all season. The Stagg Invitational on Friday, Oct. 13 served as no exception as the Bulldogs scored 281 points to finish second. Lockport (321) won the invite and Homewood-Flossmoor placed third (231).

In individual events, freshman Madeline Wenig won the 100-yard breaststroke in 1 minute, 8.31 seconds and took second in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:12.91.

Claire Kawiecki also recorded a first-place finish by winning the 50-yard freestyle at 26.37. Teammate Veronica Cariveau came in second, touching the wall at 26.48. Cariveau also finished second in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 57.32.

Other notable results in the individual events included Kawiecki (100-yard butterfly/4th place; 1:04.06), Chloe Marello (500-yard freestyle/3rd place; 5:40.15) and Alyssa Schwarz (100-yard backstroke/3rd; 1:05.76).

In the relays, the Bulldogs' team of Schwarz, Wenig, Cariveau and Kawiecki recorded a time of 1:55.76, good for second in the 200 medley relay. In the final race of the day, the same quartet earned second in the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 3:55.54.

Other results this month include a second-place showing at the Andrew Invite (Oct. 7), a 95-75 win over Lemont (Oct. 5) and a 132-43 loss against visiting Oak Park and River Forest (Oct. 3).

At Andrew, Cariveau won the 50 free and 100 free races and also swam a leg of the Bulldogs' victorious 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay teams. Sarah Strubbe, Wenig and Kawiecki comprised the rest of the 200 medley; Wenig, Kawiekci and Marello rounded out the 400 free relay.

Wenig won the 100 breast and took second in the 200 IM, while Marello notched a pair of runner-up performances in the 200 free and 500 free. Other contributors included Kawiecki (100 butterfly/2nd place; 50 free/4th), Strubbe (100 backstroke/3rd; 200 IM/6th) and Autumn Schwer (100 free/3rd).

Against Lemont, Marello (200, 500 free) and Kawiecki (100 fly, 100 breast) won two events apiece, while Cariveau and Wenig took home the 100 free and 100 back titles home, respectively.

RBHS struggled against OPRF in a non-conference dual meet, with Wenig as the lone winner in the 100 free.

The Bulldogs welcome Fenton and Plainfield Co-op for their final home meet of the season on Wednesday, Oct. 18 at 5 p.m.

RBHS closes out the regular season against DeKalb on Sat. Oct. 28 at 1 p.m.

