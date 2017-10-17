Renee Olano, 85

Renee Dino Olano (nee Dino), 85, of Adrian, Minnesota, and formerly of St. Augustine, Florida, and North Riverside, died on Oct. 8, 2017. Born on July 19, 1932, she worked as a medical secretary.

Ms. Olano was the wife of Arturo SB Olano; the mother of Christie (Dana) Brown, Anna Marie Rokicki, Arturo (Sharon) Olano Jr., Gregorio (Denise) Olano, Servillano Olano III and Raymond (Erika) Olano; the grandmother of Jonathan Rokicki, Ashleigh (Cody) Sackett, Alexandra (Ryon) Barker, Austin Olano, Stephanie Rokicki, Andraya (Wilson) Bunton, Benjamin Olano, Schylar Rokicki, Justin Rokicki, Sophia Olano, Sera Olano; the great-grandmother of Meigha Sackett, Leighna Sackett, Gybson Barker, Kaine Sackett; the sister of Honesto Dino, Jose Dino and Gregorio (Dolores) Dino; and the aunt of many nieces and nephews.

A funeral Mass was celebrated Oct. 14 at Mater Christi Church in North Riverside, followed by entombment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside.

The family appreciates memorials to the Hospice of Lenawee, 1903 Wolf Creek Highway, Adrian, Minnesota, 49221 (on the donation, please note that it is on behalf Renee Olano) or to Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 6175 Datil Pepper Road, St. Augustine, Florida.

Hitzeman Funeral Home, Brookfield, handled arrangements.