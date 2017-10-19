Photo Gallery: RBHS girls swimming

RBHS varsity swimmer Shea Connelly competes in the 100-yard freestyle on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, during a girls swim meet against Chicago Latin at Riverside-Brookfield High School. (Alexa Rogals/Staff Photographer)

RBHS varsity swimmer Chloe Marrello competes in the 100-yard butterfly on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, during a girls swim meet against Chicago Latin at Riverside-Brookfield High School. (Alexa Rogals/Staff Photographer)

RB's varsity swimmer Leah Harazin competes in the 100-yard freestyle on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, during a girls swim meet against Chicago Latin at Riverside-Brookfield High School. (Alexa Rogals/Staff Photographer)