Photo Gallery: RBHS girls swimming
Bulldogs near postseason with effective mix of swimmers
By Marty Farmer
The Riverside-Brookfield High School girls swimming teams wraps up the regular season with a meet on Saturday, Oct. 28 at DeKalb High School. Here's a photo gallery of the Bulldogs in the pool by staff reporter Alexa Rogals during a recent meet.
Contact:
Email: marty@rblandmark.com
Reader Comments
No Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Riverside and Brookfield.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
No mention of the flooded area at 47th and Eberly. The...
By Barb Dahm
Posted: October 19th, 2017 10:15 AM
Joanne, thank you for highlighting this important and...
By Linda Radtke
Posted: October 18th, 2017 7:30 PM
Chubbs is a great guy. I very much appreciate the...
By Mike Albertini
Posted: October 18th, 2017 6:30 PM
By Robert Gordon
Posted: October 18th, 2017 9:28 AM
Thank you, Joanne, for the nice article. The proceeds...
By Vera Jandacek Wilt
Posted: October 17th, 2017 11:25 AM
The master plan was much better, why was tax money...
By Todd Love
Posted: October 15th, 2017 2:14 AM
I'm assuming he has a FOID and IL carry permit because...
By Kevin Kubaczeski
Posted: October 12th, 2017 8:23 AM
Congrats to Coach Lupfer and the Club on this...
By Rachel Olson Lei
Posted: October 11th, 2017 11:41 AM
I was thinking this would be a fun and educational...
By Mary McKevett
Posted: October 10th, 2017 5:11 PM
Where does it say he or the others had a FOID card or...
By Bill Brandt
Posted: October 10th, 2017 4:50 PM