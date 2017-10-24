Barbara Kopjo, 79
Balloon decorator
Barbara J. Kopjo (nee Granger), 79, of Brookfield, died on Oct. 20, 2017. Born on Dec. 16, 1937, she was a balloon decorator who owned her own business.
Ms. Kopjo was the wife of the late John F. Kopjo: the mother of Jeffrey Kopjo, James (Dawn) Kopjo, Denise Kopjo, and the late John (Jean) Kopjo; the grandmother of Steven (Sara), Valentine, Samantha (Mike Sumrow) Kopjo, Christopher, Matthew and Madison; great-grandmother of Stephen Grant and Serena; and the longtime best friend of Anthony, Gloria Massaro, Heidi, Marcy and Marty.
Visitation is on Friday, Oct. 27 from 3 to 8 p.m. and on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 9 to 9:30 a.m. at Hitzeman Funeral Home, 9445 31st St. in Brookfield.
A funeral Mass is on Saturday, Oct. 28 at 10 a.m. at St. Barbara Church, 4008 Prairie Ave., in Brookfield, followed by private interment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.
The family appreciates memorials to Hines Fisher House, in c/o Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital Volunteer Services, 5000 S. Fifth Ave., Hines, Illinois, 60141.
