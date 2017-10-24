Just how much did that tax cost?

Now that the soda tax is going away, is Toni Preckwinkle going to let us know how much sales tax money was lost in not only the lost sale of soda, but also how much more will be lost before that tax will be gone?

We all know that when people leave Cook County to not have to pay that tax, they buy many other things that they need. The lost sales tax money is not pocket money, and we have the right to be informed how much was lost.

Ted Schwartz

Brookfield