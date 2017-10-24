Lorenza McCracken, 86

Dr. Lorenza "Lolli" McCracken, 86, of Brookfield, died on October 20, 2017. Born on September 18, 1931, she was a physician who specialized in obstetrics.

Dr. McCracken was the wife of William "Bill" McCracken; stepmother of Lynn (Charles) Vaughn; and the friend of Cindy (Anthony Giannini) Jourdan.

Visitation is on Thursday, Oct. 26 from 3 p.m. to time of service at 7 p.m., at Hitzeman Funeral Home, 9445 31st St. in Brookfield. Interment is private.

The family appreciates memorials to Seasons Hospice, 6400 Shafer Ct., Suite 700, Rosemont, Illinois, 60018.