Mary Perret, 83
Longtime church bookkeeper, secretary
Mary T. Perret (nee Dalman), 83, of LaGrange Park, died on Oct. 21, 2017.
Born on May 12, 1934, Ms. Perret was the bookkeeper and secretary at St. Louise de Marillac Church in LaGrange Park for more than 38 years. She was an incredibly active member of their Women's Club for 50 years.
Ms. Perret was the wife of the late Emery V.J. Perret; the mother of Stephen (Beth) Perret and Suzanne (Nicholas) Chiaramonti; the grandmother of Alexander, Elizabeth, Brent, Connor and Devin; and the aunt of many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mathew Dalman and Anna Dalman (nee Grotz), and her brother, Mathew (Dorothy) Dalman.
Visitation was on Oct. 24 from 3 to 8 p.m. at Hitzeman Funeral Home, 9445 31st St. in Brookfield. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, Oct. 25 at 10 a.m. at St. Louise de Marillac Church, followed by interment at St. James of Sag Bridge Church Cemetery.
Reader Comments
No Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Riverside and Brookfield.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
By Jerry Buttimer
Posted: October 24th, 2017 12:40 PM
I did it at Bedford Park also.. That $7.50 more than...
By John Chauvet
Posted: October 24th, 2017 10:16 AM
I'd like to thank you Tom Lupfer and the many...
By Cindy Reynolds Rayfield
Posted: October 23rd, 2017 11:43 AM
Chubby has a heart of solid gold, for sure.
By Pam Fontana
Posted: October 19th, 2017 8:52 PM
No mention of the flooded area at 47th and Eberly. The...
By Barb Dahm
Posted: October 19th, 2017 10:15 AM
Joanne, thank you for highlighting this important and...
By Linda Radtke
Posted: October 18th, 2017 7:30 PM
Chubbs is a great guy. I very much appreciate the...
By Mike Albertini
Posted: October 18th, 2017 6:30 PM
By Robert Gordon
Posted: October 18th, 2017 9:28 AM
Thank you, Joanne, for the nice article. The proceeds...
By Vera Jandacek Wilt
Posted: October 17th, 2017 11:25 AM
The master plan was much better, why was tax money...
By Todd Love
Posted: October 15th, 2017 2:14 AM