Mary Perret, 83

Mary T. Perret (nee Dalman), 83, of LaGrange Park, died on Oct. 21, 2017.

Born on May 12, 1934, Ms. Perret was the bookkeeper and secretary at St. Louise de Marillac Church in LaGrange Park for more than 38 years. She was an incredibly active member of their Women's Club for 50 years.

Ms. Perret was the wife of the late Emery V.J. Perret; the mother of Stephen (Beth) Perret and Suzanne (Nicholas) Chiaramonti; the grandmother of Alexander, Elizabeth, Brent, Connor and Devin; and the aunt of many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mathew Dalman and Anna Dalman (nee Grotz), and her brother, Mathew (Dorothy) Dalman.

Visitation was on Oct. 24 from 3 to 8 p.m. at Hitzeman Funeral Home, 9445 31st St. in Brookfield. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, Oct. 25 at 10 a.m. at St. Louise de Marillac Church, followed by interment at St. James of Sag Bridge Church Cemetery.