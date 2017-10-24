Patricia Poremba, 79
Music director at Mater Christi Church
Patricia Ruth Poremba (nee Miller), 79, of North Riverside, died on Oct. 19, 2017.
Born on Oct. 7, 1938 in Detroit, she was the music director at Mater Christi Church in North Riverside for more than 20 years.
Ms. Poremba was the mother of Julie (Eric) Schoonover, Lisa (Michael) Berg, Lauren (Paul) Letterman, Carolyn (Lou Jr.) Cipparrone and Christopher (Jennifer) Poremba; the grandmother of Douglas, Andrew, Emily, Noah, Myles, Sam, Fallon, Jackson, Claire, Annie, William and Kate; the great-grandmother of Andrew and Kai; and the dear sister of Jerry Miller.
A funeral Mass was celebrated Oct. 23 at Mater Christi Church. The family appreciates memorial donations to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Dr., Suite 900, Arlington, Virginia, 22202.
Kuratko-Nosek Funeral Home, North Riverside, handled arrangements.
