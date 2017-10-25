Fall Clean-up photo gallery

Jonathan Obuchowski, 13, and fellow members of Boy Scout Troop 24 pick up trash in the forest preserve area along the south banks of the Des Plaines River during the 42nd Annual Hofmann Dam River Rats Fall Clean-up on Oct. 21. | Alexa Rogals/Staff Photographer

Members of Boy Scout Troop 24 pick up trash in the forest preserve area along the south banks of the Des Plaines River during the 42nd Annual Hofmann Dam River Rats Fall Clean-up on Oct. 21. | Alexa Rogals/Staff Photographer

Chancellor Rayfield, 12, picks up trash in the forest preserve area along the south banks of the Des Plaines River during the 42nd Annual Hofmann Dam River Rats Fall Clean-up on Oct. 21. | Alexa Rogals/Staff Photographer