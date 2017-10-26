Car crashes through wall of Ogden Avenue business
Bricks, glass sent flying through game production office
By Bob Uphues
A 36-year-old Berwyn man was taken to the hospital with what police called non-life threatening injuries after his car struck another vehicle while eastbound on Ogden Avenue and then crashed through the west wall of the building at 9221 Ogden Ave., Brookfield, at about 1:35 p.m. on Oct. 26.
The impact of the crash sent bricks and shards of glass from a mirrored wall flying at least 30 feet across the inside of the storefront, which houses Galloping Ghost Productions, the videogame development arm of the Brookfield-based arcade game business.
"It was just thunderous," said Doc Mack, owner of Galloping Ghost, who was in his office inside the building when the crash occurred. "I didn't have any idea what out here could be making that noise."
Mack and the development company's eight employees emerged from their offices to find the front end of a car wedged in a car-size hole in the west wall. Bricks, glass and other debris, including water from two 5-gallon water-cooler jugs that were thrown across the room by the impact, were scattered throughout the room.
It's very common for employees to be in the large open area, which has weight-lifting equipment, tables and other furniture in it. Earlier in the day, Mack was doing sit-ups in the exercise space, and just 10 minutes before the crash, said Mack, employees were taking pictures of a one-of-a-kind videogame cabinet near the front door.
"Normally, we're all out here on our phones," Mack said.
That game cabinet panel, on loan from comic book artists Alex Ross, featured prototype artwork for a game that was never released. It was the only example of the artwork that existed. And though the panel got knocked over, it came out of the crash basically unscathed.
"Fortunately, it was not damaged," Mack said. "There's no way to replace this."
The impact of the crash shifted the wall near the front door so much that the door no longer could be opened.
Mack said he ran outside to check on the condition of the driver and was able to talk to him.
"He said he was fine right away," said Mack, who added the vehicle's airbags had deployed.
Brookfield police confirmed that the car had struck another vehicle driven by a Brookfield woman just prior to the crash. Neither driver showed signs of impairment, according to police. There was no immediate word on whether anyone was cited for the crash.
Galloping Ghost Productions was scheduled to host its Ghost Battle Series in the production office space on Oct. 26. The event will still take place, but will likely be moved next door into another building the business leases.
"The events will always go on," Mack said.
