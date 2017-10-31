Alice Kyzivat, 92
Former Brookfield resident
Alice U. Kyzivat (nee Unger), 92, of Forest Park and formerly of Brookfield, died on Oct. 28, 2017.
Born on Jan. 16, 1925, she had worked as an office clerk in the manufacturing industry. Alice Kyzivat was the wife of the late Stanley C. Kyzivat; the sister of Jerry Unger and Carol Unger; the aunt of many nieces and nephews; and the friend of Susan (Mark) Marotta.
Visitation is on Wednesday, Nov. 1 from 8:30 a.m. to time of service at 9 a.m. at Hitzeman Funeral Home, 9445 31st St., Brookfield. Interment is at Mt. Auburn Cemetery in Stickney.
