Anna Wollensak, 89

Anna "Pat" Wollensak (nee Shea), 89, of LaGrange Park and formerly of Oswego, died on Oct. 26, 2017.

Ms. Wollensak was the wife of the late William A. Wollensak; the mother of Nancy Carpenter, Bruce (Kate) Wollensak and the late Daniel (Sue) Wollensak; the grandmother of Beth (Travis) Eliason, Alec (Liz) Wollensak, Connor Wollensak and Paige Wollensak; the great-grandmother of Madeleine, Penelope and Reagan; and the sister of the late Agnes "Sis" (the late Robert) Taylor, Eileen (the late Sam) Ventrella and Kathleen (the late Art) Slavik.

A funeral Mass was celebrated Oct. 30 at St. Louise de Marillac Church, followed by entombment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery.

The family appreciates memorials to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago, 60601.

Hitzeman Funeral Home, Brookfield, handled arrangements.