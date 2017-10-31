Brookfield fitness studio expands on Grand Blvd.
Strive 4 Fitness celebrates first anniversary with move across the street
By Bob Uphues
When Shawn and Victoria Groll opened their boutique fitness studio, Strive 4 Fitness, in downtown Brookfield exactly one year ago on Nov. 1, it was a modest beginning. The small storefront at 3749½ Grand Blvd. was hardly large enough to accommodate classes of more than 10 or 12 people.
This week, however, the Grolls plan to open the doors to their new location across the street in the space at 3736 Grand Blvd., a move that will quadruple their space and allow a wider range of options for personal training and possibly massage therapy.
"Not even after four or five months we were getting slammed with our classes being so crowded with wait lists," Shawn Groll said.
Groll, who has worked as a fitness trainer for a decade, started Strive 4 Fitness as an outdoor boot camp about five years ago, and in 2016 he decided to lease a brick-and-mortar location, choosing Brookfield because it was centrally located for his followers, who were spread between Countryside and Westchester.
Although the Strive 4 Fitness studio in Brookfield started in late 2016 with about a dozen members, the membership rolls have ballooned to about 140. By early January 2017, in order to keep up with demand for classes, Groll opened another studio near MacNeal Hospital in Berwyn.
The Berwyn studio will continue to operate, he said, and the new location in Brookfield will allow classes sizes to double. In addition to the main fitness studio space at the front of the storefront, the new location has an area in back that can be used for personal training while classes are going on in the main space. There's also a new ADA bathroom in the new location, something required by the village.
Classes and personal training run daily from about 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., said Groll, whose studio employs a total of 10 trainers. Members sign up for classes via a mobile app that allows them not only to see who is teaching but also who is taking the class.
"It's like a mini-Facebook in a way," Groll said.
The new location has also allowed Strive 4 Fitness to offer something its original Brookfield location lacked – larger fitness apparatuses such as a cable machine, climbers, stationary bikes and battle ropes.
However, the bread and butter for the fitness studio remains functional movement classes like kickboxing, kettlebell training, resistance training and core exercise classes. Machines isolate certain areas of the body.
"With functional movements, you have wide range of motion, you're going to get every single muscle, joint and ligament in your body and you won't be as tight versus that machine, which is hitting one area," Groll said.
With members gaining more overall strength, the machines add targeted training options.
Contact:
Email: buphues@wjinc.com Twitter: @RBLandmark
Reader Comments
No Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Riverside and Brookfield.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Latest Comments
Thanks to the Sinatra station that Loca Mocha plays, ...
By Robert Chicoine
Posted: October 26th, 2017 4:31 PM
I thought this was a really great idea, wish more...
By Joanne Schaeffer
Posted: October 26th, 2017 11:38 AM
Every time I walked past this beautiful banner my...
By Laura Garcia
Posted: October 25th, 2017 11:21 AM
How could friends, coffee and trains, be bad?
By Larry Baron
Posted: October 24th, 2017 5:53 PM
By Jerry Buttimer
Posted: October 24th, 2017 12:40 PM
I did it at Bedford Park also.. That $7.50 more than...
By John Chauvet
Posted: October 24th, 2017 10:16 AM
I'd like to thank you Tom Lupfer and the many...
By Cindy Reynolds Rayfield
Posted: October 23rd, 2017 11:43 AM
Chubby has a heart of solid gold, for sure.
By Pam Fontana
Posted: October 19th, 2017 8:52 PM
No mention of the flooded area at 47th and Eberly. The...
By Barb Dahm
Posted: October 19th, 2017 10:15 AM
Joanne, thank you for highlighting this important and...
By Linda Radtke
Posted: October 18th, 2017 7:30 PM