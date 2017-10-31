Gary Schuetz, 72, who had lived in Riverside for more than a decade before moving to Chicago's South Loop in 2003, died on Oct. 22, 2017 after a short battle with pancreatic cancer.

He described his life as "heaven on earth" watching his daughters grow up, enjoying a career in consumer marketing and, later in life, teaching college students what he had learned in his business career.

Mr. Schuetz was known as the family storyteller, who never left a room without getting a smile or laugh from everyone.

He is survived by a wife, two daughters and their husbands and his grandchildren. He also enjoyed many special memories with his older sister and brother and their families.

A service of reflections will be held at Second Presbyterian Church, 1936 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago, on Saturday, Nov. 18 at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Friends of Historic Second Church, a non-profit organization dedicated to the preservation of his church home, which is a the National Historic Landmark.