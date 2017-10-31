Getting to know you, finally

By Editorial

The Landmark View

It was nice to see Congressman Luis Gutierrez make it out to Riverside on Monday night. Seeing that Gutierrez has represented parts of North Riverside, Brookfield and Riverside since the district lines were redrawn in 2010, it's about time. Gutierrez said it was his second visit to the area, though we can't recall the first one.

In any case, it's the first official visit in memory to RBHS for a town hall event by any of the members of the House representing the Landmark's coverage area – the other two are Danny Davis (7th) and Dan Lipinski (3rd) – so we can't judge Gutierrez too harshly on that score.

For whatever reason, state legislators for decades have seen fit to slice and dice Riverside, Brookfield and North Riverside into pieces for representation at both the state and national levels. So that's something we'll apparently have to live with for the foreseeable future.

That said, thanks to Gutierrez for coming out to the high school and engaging with students and other community members. Feel free to drop in again any time.