Getting to know you, finally
Opinion: Editorials
By Editorial
It was nice to see Congressman Luis Gutierrez make it out to Riverside on Monday night. Seeing that Gutierrez has represented parts of North Riverside, Brookfield and Riverside since the district lines were redrawn in 2010, it's about time. Gutierrez said it was his second visit to the area, though we can't recall the first one.
In any case, it's the first official visit in memory to RBHS for a town hall event by any of the members of the House representing the Landmark's coverage area – the other two are Danny Davis (7th) and Dan Lipinski (3rd) – so we can't judge Gutierrez too harshly on that score.
For whatever reason, state legislators for decades have seen fit to slice and dice Riverside, Brookfield and North Riverside into pieces for representation at both the state and national levels. So that's something we'll apparently have to live with for the foreseeable future.
That said, thanks to Gutierrez for coming out to the high school and engaging with students and other community members. Feel free to drop in again any time.
Reader Comments
No Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Riverside and Brookfield.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Latest Comments
Great event, and a big thank-you to the RB students!...
By Rick Knight
Posted: October 31st, 2017 6:32 PM
By Bryan Schira
Posted: October 31st, 2017 3:36 PM
Thanks to the Sinatra station that Loca Mocha plays, ...
By Robert Chicoine
Posted: October 26th, 2017 4:31 PM
I thought this was a really great idea, wish more...
By Joanne Schaeffer
Posted: October 26th, 2017 11:38 AM
Every time I walked past this beautiful banner my...
By Laura Garcia
Posted: October 25th, 2017 11:21 AM
How could friends, coffee and trains, be bad?
By Larry Baron
Posted: October 24th, 2017 5:53 PM
By Jerry Buttimer
Posted: October 24th, 2017 12:40 PM
I did it at Bedford Park also.. That $7.50 more than...
By John Chauvet
Posted: October 24th, 2017 10:16 AM
I'd like to thank you Tom Lupfer and the many...
By Cindy Reynolds Rayfield
Posted: October 23rd, 2017 11:43 AM
Chubby has a heart of solid gold, for sure.
By Pam Fontana
Posted: October 19th, 2017 8:52 PM