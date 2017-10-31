Subscribe to Riverside Brookfield Landmark
38°
MainContact UsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesCrimeOpinionSportsObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe 
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeople  
Community

Getting to know you, finally

Opinion: Editorials

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

By Editorial

The Landmark View

It was nice to see Congressman Luis Gutierrez make it out to Riverside on Monday night. Seeing that Gutierrez has represented parts of North Riverside, Brookfield and Riverside since the district lines were redrawn in 2010, it's about time. Gutierrez said it was his second visit to the area, though we can't recall the first one.

In any case, it's the first official visit in memory to RBHS for a town hall event by any of the members of the House representing the Landmark's coverage area – the other two are Danny Davis (7th) and Dan Lipinski (3rd) – so we can't judge Gutierrez too harshly on that score.

For whatever reason, state legislators for decades have seen fit to slice and dice Riverside, Brookfield and North Riverside into pieces for representation at both the state and national levels. So that's something we'll apparently have to live with for the foreseeable future.

That said, thanks to Gutierrez for coming out to the high school and engaging with students and other community members. Feel free to drop in again any time.

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Riverside and Brookfield.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

GENERAL OFFICE CLERK PART TIME Broadview, IL 60155 USA

We are seeking a quick learning part-time office clerk with flexible hours to join our team. Qualified candidates should be comfortable doing all of the following: -using a computer (Microsoft, Outlook, etc.) -copying & scanning -filing...

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

Great event, and a big thank-you to the RB students!...

By Rick Knight

Posted: October 31st, 2017 6:32 PM

On: U.S. Rep hosts town hall at RBHS

Bravo!

By Bryan Schira

Posted: October 31st, 2017 3:36 PM

On: Riverside president: Gambling wrong...

Thanks to the Sinatra station that Loca Mocha plays, ...

By Robert Chicoine

Posted: October 26th, 2017 4:31 PM

On: Coffee shop opens in Brookfield...

I thought this was a really great idea, wish more...

By Joanne Schaeffer

Posted: October 26th, 2017 11:38 AM

On: Need spirits lifted? At Komarek...

Every time I walked past this beautiful banner my...

By Laura Garcia

Posted: October 25th, 2017 11:21 AM

On: Gay Pride banner stirs controversy...

How could friends, coffee and trains, be bad?

By Larry Baron

Posted: October 24th, 2017 5:53 PM

On: Coffee shop opens in Brookfield...

See the highlights here:...

By Jerry Buttimer

Posted: October 24th, 2017 12:40 PM

On: Cross country roundup: RBHS boys...

I did it at Bedford Park also.. That $7.50 more than...

By John Chauvet

Posted: October 24th, 2017 10:16 AM

On: Beware license renewals at...

I'd like to thank you Tom Lupfer and the many...

By Cindy Reynolds Rayfield

Posted: October 23rd, 2017 11:43 AM

On: Junior Bulldogs wrestle for fun

Chubby has a heart of solid gold, for sure.

By Pam Fontana

Posted: October 19th, 2017 8:52 PM

On: RBHS lunchroom supervisor a...

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close