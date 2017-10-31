Kenneth Babe, 82
Known as the 'Flag Man'
Kenneth F. Babe, 82, died peacefully at his Riverside home on Oct. 22, 2017.
Born on Oct. 4, 1935, he was the owner of Fireman Electric in Chicago and a U.S. Army veteran who served in Vietnam.
Known as the "flag man," Mr. Babe considered himself a strong patriot and a proud American. He was known to say, "Don't fly it, if you don't respect it," and would be angered if he saw American flags with frayed edges or in tatters.
When he saw a flag in disrepair, he would make it a point to ask the flag's owner to remove and replace it, which gave him great satisfaction.
Mr. Babe is survived by his wife, Deanna, a loving family and his many friends.
Services were private.
Ivins/Moravecek Funeral Home, Riverside, handled arrangements.
