Monsters on Mainstreet photo gallery

Kids and adults flocked to downtown Brookfield on Oct. 28, for the annual Monsters on Mainstreet trick-or-treating and costume contest event. | Alexa Rogals/Staff Photographer

Children line up at Grossdale Station in downtown Brookfield on Oct. 28, during the costume contest that capped off the Brookfield Historical Society and Chamber of Commerce's annual Monsters on Mainstreet event. | Alexa Rogals/Staff Photographer

Costumed participants grab their free pumpkins on Oct. 28, during the Monsters on Main Street costume contest at Grossdale Station in Brookfield. | Alexa Rogals/Staff Photographer

Suzanne Conrad channeled Sally from "Nightmare Before Christmas," for the annual Monsters on Mainstreet trick-or-treating and costume contest event. | Alexa Rogals/Staff Photographer

A participant dressed as a skunk pretends to "spray" attendees on Oct. 28, during the Monsters on Main Street costume contest at Grossdale Station in Brookfield. | Alexa Rogals/Staff Photographer

Kids and adults flocked to downtown Brookfield on Oct. 28, for the annual Monsters on Mainstreet trick-or-treating and costume contest event. | Alexa Rogals/Staff Photographer

Amanda Santiago, 11, of Chicago, picks up a free pumpkin on Oct. 28, during the Monsters on Main Street costume contest at Grossdale Station in Brookfield. The Village of Brookfield handed out free pumpkins and taffy apples to dressed up participants. | Alexa Rogals/Staff Photographer

Children donned masks and costumes to grab a free taffy apple and pumpkins and take part in the costume contest at the Grossdale Station. | Alexa Rogals/Staff Photographer

Children drink juice boxes that were handed out by the village on Oct. 28, during the Monsters on Main Street costume contest at Grossdale Station in Brookfield, Ill. The village also handed out free taffy apples and pumpkins. | Alexa Rogals/Staff Photographer

Dave LeClere tosses a pumpkin to Ed Cote, during the Monsters on Main Street costume contest at Grossdale Station in Brookfield, Ill. The village also handed out free taffy apples and pumpkins. | Alexa Rogals/Staff Photographer