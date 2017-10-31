Patricia Muldowney, 78
Former Riverside resident
Patricia Muldowney (nee Dalton), 75, formerly of Riverside, died on October 23, 2017. She was born on December 18, 1938.
Ms. Muldowney was the wife of the late Thomas F. Muldowney Sr.; the mother of Thomas F. Jr. (Jeannie) and Patrick T. (Lisa); the grandmother of Thomas III, Daniel, Kevin, Colleen and Sean; and the sister of the late Daniel Dalton.
A funeral Mass was celebrated Oct. 26 at St. John of the Cross Church with interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside.
The family appreciates memorials to Fenwick High School, 505 Washington Blvd., Oak Park, 60302. Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, Westchester, handled arrangements.
