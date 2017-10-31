RBHS cross country teams roll into state final tourney
Boys and girls teams excelling with tremendous depth, chemistry
By Marty Farmer
The Riverside-Brookfield High School boys and girls cross country programs continue to excel in the postseason. Fresh off strong regional showings, the Bulldogs' boys team finished first and the girls squad tied for first with the host Warriors at the Class 2A Wheaton Academy Sectional.
Those impressive results mirrored what RBHS accomplished at its own regional.
At the Wheaton Academy Sectional, the boys team excelled with its depth in the lineup. Senior Jacob Wardzala led the way with a time of 16 minutes to finish fourth in the 3-mile race at Kress Creek Farms. Fellow seniors Connor O'Brien (9th place/16:14), Jack Sagan (11th/16:17), Jason Noel (16th/16:42) and Ryan Hahn (17th/16:44) also placed inside the Top 20.
Juniors Chris Magno (53rd/17:41) and David Keen (63rd/17:56) contributed as well.
Wardzala and O'Brien earned All-Sectional recognition as the Bulldogs repeated as conference, regional and sectional champs this season.
RBHS scored 57 points to earn the sectional championship and punch its ticket to the upcoming IHSA State Final Tournament.
The other advancing teams from the Wheaton Academy Sectional headed to Detweiler Park in Peoria on Saturday, Nov. 4 include Illiana Christian (112), St. Francis (124), Hinsdale South (162) and Marist (170).
Illiana Christian's Austin Ohm recorded a time of 15:30 to become the individual champion at the sectional.
RBHS girls
The Bulldogs earned a share of the Wheaton Academy Sectional title with the host Warriors as both teams scored 77 points. RBHS placed three runners in the Top 5 to ensure a strong showing and IHSA State Final Tournament berth.
RBHS junior Nadia Kaczmarz came in second with a time of 19:21, followed by teammates Hailey Jurgens (19:32) and Tara Janney (19:33) who came in fourth and fifth, respectively.
Other contributors included Cora Lutes (31st/20:31), Melissa Oliveira-Liz (35th/20:38), Niela Callanan (44th/21:13) and Tess Bruno (56th/21:39).
Along with Wheaton Academy and RBHS, Lemont (120), Glenbard South (140) and Rosary (146) qualified for the state final tourney.
Wheaton Academy senior Julia Robleski won the individual championship by recording a time of 19:20.
