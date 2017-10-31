Virginia Gozdziak, 79

Virginia "Ginny" Gozdziak (nee Chrystal), 79, a 48-year resident of Riverside, died on Oct. 29, 2017. She was born on September 6, 1938.

Ms. Gozdziak was the wife of the late Joseph Gozdziak; the mother of Kelly (Thomas) Begani, William (Elizabeth) Gozdziak and Holly (Scott) Simmons; the grandmother of Gabriel and Matthew Gozdziak and Grace, Ella, Seamus and Quinn Simmons; and the sister of the late Bernadine (Howard) Benson and the late Rosemary (the late Art) Johnson.

Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Road in Westchester on Wednesday, Nov. 1 from 4 to 8 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, Nov. 2 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary Church, 126 Herrick Road in Riverside. Interment is at Resurrection Cemetery in Justice.

In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates donations to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org. Arrangements were handled by Brian D. Kuratko, the Original Kuratko Family, director.