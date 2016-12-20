Subscribe to Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Anne M. Kasal, 97

Medical secretary

Opinion: Obituaries

Anne M. Kasal

Anne M. Kasal (nee Vlcek), 97, of Brookfield, died Dec. 13, 2016. Born on Sept. 12, 1919, Ms. Kasal worked as a medical secretary prior to retirement. 

She was the wife of the late Joseph J. Kasal, the mother of Suzanne (Timothy) Brown and the grandmother of Emily Brown. 

Services have been held. Entombment was at Woodlawn Cemetery in Forest Park. Hitzeman Funeral Home, Brookfield, handled arrangements. 

