Charlene Moravecek, 67

Charlene J. Moravecek (nee Paul), 67, died on Dec. 16, 2016. Born on May 9, 1949, she worked as a school secretary.

Ms. Moravecek is survived by her brother, Robert E. Paul, of Brookfield. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert H. Paul and Bernice F. Paul (nee Dehlke).

Services have been held. Interment was at Elmwood Cemetery.

Hitzeman Funeral Home, Brookfield, handled arrangements.