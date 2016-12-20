Jack Buckley, 91

Jack L. Buckley, 91, a 53-year resident of Riverside, died on Dec. 13, 2016.

Born on Aug. 8, 1925, he served in the U.S. Army during World War II as a member of 4th Armored Division. He was a former member of Holy Name Society at St. Mary Church in Riverside and was an avid reader who also enjoyed crossword puzzles.

Mr. Buckley is survived by his wife, Theresa, (nee Casey); his children, Cathy (David) Whelan, Lisa (Robert) Fry and Kevin (Heather) Buckley; and his grandchildren, Kevin Whelan, Lauren Whelan, Cate Whelan, Declan Fry, Jack Fry and Emmet Buckley.

A funeral Mass was celebrated Dec. 19 at St. Mary Church, followed by interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside.

Memorial donations are appreciated to Misericordia Home, 6300 N. Ridge Ave., Chicago, 60660 (www.misericordia.com).

Arrangements were handled by Riverside Funeral Directors, the Original Kuratko Family, Brian D. Kuratko and Ken D. Kuratko, directors.