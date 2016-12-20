Kathleen L. Vanecek, 66, of Berwyn and formerly of Brookfield, died Dec. 11, 2016.

She was the mother of Valeria (Peter) Salerno, Victoria (fiancée Austin), John (fiancée Courtney) and the late James Charles III Vanecek ; the grandmother of Katie, Vincent, Anna, Jimmy Jr., Caliegh, Victoria, John and Joseph; the great-grandmother of Anthony; the sister of James, Paul, Ruth, Edward, Cynthia, Jerome, Chester, Michael and Michelle; and the aunt and great aunt of many.

A funeral Mass was celebrated Dec. 16 at St. Odilo Church in Berwyn, followed by interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside.

Ivins/Moravecek Funeral Home, Riverside, handled arrangements.