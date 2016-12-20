Kristan Wood, 46
Riverside resident
Opinion: Obituaries
Kristan Michelle Wood, 46, of Riverside and formerly of Venice, Florida, died on Dec. 13, 2016.
Born on Aug. 9, 1970, she will be remembered by those she touched, from family to friends and to all of the nurses and doctors she met along the way. It was her loving personality, her quick wit and humor, and her strong faith that helped her fight her way through each day.
Ms. Wood was the daughter of the late Howard and June Wood; the sister of Tracy (Rebecca); the aunt of Sarah, Callie and T.J. Wood; a fantastic mom to her dog Fuji and a friend to many.
A funeral Mass was held Dec.17 at St. Mary Church. Interment was private.
Memorial donations are appreciated to the Transverse Myelitis Association, 1787 Sutter Parkway, Powell, Ohio, 43065-8806 (www.myelitis.org/donate) or to Canine Assistants, 3160 Francis Road, Milton, Georgia, 30004.
Arrangements were handled by Riverside Funeral Directors, the Original Kuratko Family, Brian D. Kuratko and Ken D. Kuratko, directors.
Reader Comments
No Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Riverside and Brookfield.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
Thank you for this piece. I've been to the...
By Leanne Pavel
Posted: December 21st, 2016 10:35 PM
It's always awesome to read something about the...
By Mike Andrew
Posted: December 20th, 2016 6:10 PM
On: Milk Run
All we get from the other candidates is can't be...
By George Mendlik
Posted: December 17th, 2016 1:34 PM
Hi Scott Very proud of you and your success. ...
By Winnifred Beers
Posted: December 16th, 2016 2:37 PM
On behalf of the "Bootlickers of the VIP" which,...
By Steven Spiro
Posted: December 16th, 2016 7:09 AM
Sounds like a case that needs to be heard in a higher...
By Jolyn Crawford
Posted: December 15th, 2016 10:56 PM
By Jolyn Crawford
Posted: December 15th, 2016 10:53 PM
As the big heart of a small community, please don't...
By Steven Spiro
Posted: December 15th, 2016 7:59 AM
By Mark Roegner
Posted: December 14th, 2016 5:06 PM
Nice cop-out, Brian. So, you have no idea as to...
By Steven Spiro
Posted: December 14th, 2016 1:19 PM