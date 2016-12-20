Kristan Wood, 46

Kristan Michelle Wood, 46, of Riverside and formerly of Venice, Florida, died on Dec. 13, 2016.

Born on Aug. 9, 1970, she will be remembered by those she touched, from family to friends and to all of the nurses and doctors she met along the way. It was her loving personality, her quick wit and humor, and her strong faith that helped her fight her way through each day.

Ms. Wood was the daughter of the late Howard and June Wood; the sister of Tracy (Rebecca); the aunt of Sarah, Callie and T.J. Wood; a fantastic mom to her dog Fuji and a friend to many.

A funeral Mass was held Dec.17 at St. Mary Church. Interment was private.

Memorial donations are appreciated to the Transverse Myelitis Association, 1787 Sutter Parkway, Powell, Ohio, 43065-8806 (www.myelitis.org/donate) or to Canine Assistants, 3160 Francis Road, Milton, Georgia, 30004.

Arrangements were handled by Riverside Funeral Directors, the Original Kuratko Family, Brian D. Kuratko and Ken D. Kuratko, directors.